Bennett admits injuries could derail season

Payne Haas suffered a shoulder dislocation in the loss to the Sea Eagles.

Payne Haas suffered a shoulder dislocation in the loss to the Sea Eagles.

WAYNE Bennett has warned there could be more pain on the way for the Broncos after declaring Brisbane's young forwards were not up to the weekly rigours of the NRL.

Veteran Alex Glenn (knee) and rookie Payne Haas (shoulder) joined Brisbane's growing casualty ward during Saturday's shock 38-24 loss to Manly at Suncorp Stadium.

With Test duo Matt Gillett (broken neck) and Josh McGuire (ankle) also sidelined, the Broncos face a crisis in their forwards as they battle to break into the top eight.

The development of Tevita Pangai Jr, 22, Matt Lodge, 22, Joe Ofahengaue, 22, and Jaydn Su'A, 20, have been highlights for the Broncos, but inconsistency has also been an issue.

The Broncos are yet to win three straight matches in 2018, squandering a golden opportunity as the struggling Sea Eagles snapped a five-match losing streak in the Suncorp Stadium boilover.

Bennett will have to dip further into his reserve stocks for Friday's Round 11 clash against the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium and admitted his young guns were struggling to perform consistently.

"That's part of the problem but that's the reality," he said.

Alex Glenn, left, has joined Brisbane’s growing casualty ward.

"We're lacking some experience right now and each week it multiplies.

"They're not used to being up every week. They don't understand that. They don't play enough football.

"The reality is that's what we've got to do. We can't use that as an excuse.

"It's the toughness of the competition. It's on every week and you've got to be up every week. The young guys haven't learnt to do that properly."

Bennett is running low on options.

Veteran Sam Thaiday said experienced prop Sam Tagataese should be called up for his second NRL appearance of the season.

"He has played in a lot of big games and is a senior player who can bring a bit of a calmness," Thaiday said.

"That is a sensible choice.

"Whether or not Wayne goes for a young guy he thinks can be a player for a long period of time at our club … I'm unsure what he's thinking at the moment.

"We're going to have to push some young guys like Tevita Pangai Jr to play more time, Joe Ofahengaue, Korbin Sims, who are all up to it.

"Those guys have stood up to it this year with Gillo and Moose (McGuire) out. Now Alex is out I'm sure they will stand up again."

Bennett said teenage sensation Haas suffered a dislocated shoulder in his third NRL match.

Haas will have scans and could be sidelined for a significant period while Glenn is expected to miss about a month.