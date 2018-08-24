Bennett: It’s anybody’s competition

The veteran coach has seen all this before. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

WAYNE Bennett has challenged the Broncos to prove their premiership credentials over the next two weeks to avoid making up the numbers in this year's finals series.

Brisbane will face the Roosters in Sydney on Saturday night in what is a crucial clash for their standing in this year's top eight.

Sitting in seventh, Brisbane are considered outsiders to win this year's premiership and Bennett understands why.

The veteran coach said there are two types of teams currently within the top eight - those who believe they can go all the way and those who don't know if they have what it takes.

When asked which category the Broncos fall into, Bennett said Brisbane were in the "don't know" group.

Bennett believes the clash and next week's final-round showdown with the Sea Eagles will determine whether or not the Broncos can become serious premiership contenders, or if they are merely cannon-fodder for the title heavyweights.

"A lot of teams out there think they can win it, and a lot of teams out there are not sure whether they can win it," he said.

"We'd be in that 'don't know' category. Over the next couple of weeks, or (this) weekend, will give us another indication.

"The bottom line is no one has a stamp on it right now. That happens some years. This is one of those years.

"It's all doable. If you're injury free, you have your key players playing for you and you're playing good footy, it's anybody's competition."

The Roosters showdown will be a massive challenge for the Broncos, who are coming off a win against the Rabbitohs.

While Brisbane have fared well against fellow top-eight teams this year, the Roosters will be firing after a shock loss to the Raiders last week.

Bennett says Brisbane's biggest problem remains their consistency, which has dogged them all season.

Patrick Mago is on the bench against the Roosters. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers)

"(I want to see) consistency like they played against South Sydney," he said.

"They weren't too bad against the Cowboys, but I don't want them to go back to the Canterbury game again, not in the last couple of weeks of the season.

"We're coming off a good win, so it's not hard to get them motivated to play or want to be there.

"(This game) is a test, there's no doubt about that. We need to be here in this game, to play this game.

"But it's not the ultimate test."

Bennett has made just one change to the line-up named on Tuesday, with young forward Patrick Mago to come onto the bench for Kotoni Staggs.

There were some concerns for playmaker Anthony Milford ahead of the game after he missed training on Wednesday with a virus, but he recovered in time to make the trip to Sydney on Friday.

