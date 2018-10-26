Bennett’s premiership promise to Broncos

WAYNE Bennett says he will not renege on his deal with Brisbane for next season after the Broncos super coach signed a $2 million deal with NRL rivals South Sydney.

On a day of high drama in the NRL, the Rabbitohs announced they had signed Bennett to a two-year deal, starting in 2020, to replace Anthony Seibold, who is poised to sign with the Broncos.

The stunning development triggered speculation they could complete a straight swap immediately, with Seibold to coach Brisbane next year and Bennett to call the shots at Souths in 2019.

But Bennett on Thursday slammed suggestions he could prematurely walk out on the Broncos, saying he will honour his Brisbane deal in his final chance to break the club's 13-year title drought next season.

"I'm staying at the Broncos (for 2019)," Bennett said from the UK, where he is coaching the England rugby league team.

"I'm not interested in a straight swap.

"At no stage have I discussed a swap with Anthony Seibold with South Sydney.

"They knew I wasn't available for 2019, so that's why I have signed with Souths for 2020 and beyond.

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm at the Broncos in 2019 and Seibold will be at South Sydney. Whether the Broncos make any moves, I don't know, but I have always been committed to Brisbane for 2019. Until I'm told differently I will continue coaching the Broncos."

The South Sydney coup will see Bennett make history by becoming the first mentor in NRL history to coach beyond his 70th birthday.

The 68-year-old was keen to secure a one-year extension with the Broncos for 2020, but his proposal was rejected by Brisbane's board - prompting him to explore other opportunities in the NRL.

The Rabbitohs' poaching raid will see Bennett join forces with another heavy-hitter in Russell Crowe, the Hollywood megastar who owns South Sydney.

Souths general manager of football, Shane Richardson, said the signing of Bennett was a fillip for the club.

"Wayne is one of the best, if the not the best, rugby league coaches of all-time and we are excited to see what he can bring to our club," Richardson said. "His football record is second to none and his reputation as a leader is also of the highest order.

"Anthony (Seibold) has done a great job at our club over the past two years, however his hesitance to extend his contract with us, an offer which has been on the table since June, led the club to explore other options. We're looking forward to Wayne becoming a Rabbitoh in 12 months time."

Bennett has great respect for the history of the Rabbitohs and he almost joined the club in 2012.

At the time, Richardson flew to Brisbane to begin negotiations and met with Bennett at his home, armed with a multi-year deal worth $900,000 a season.

But the Rabbitohs' pursuit unravelled when Newcastle entered the bidding war, with Nathan Tinkler's billions blowing Souths out of the race with a four-year deal.

Now South Sydney have returned to steal the NRL's greatest coach.

"The Broncos didn't want me and I was keen to coach on, so this is a great opportunity with the Rabbitohs," Bennett said.

"I had a chance to go there seven years ago and I didn't take it, but the chance has come up again so I had to take it. I feel very humbled and very lucky that I've got the chance this time.

"Souths are one of the iconic clubs in the game."