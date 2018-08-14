Is Bennett facing his future replacement?

Coach Wayne Bennett during a Brisbane Broncos training session in Brisbane, Monday, August 13, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

CYRIL Connell delivered Wayne Bennett his biggest stars and now one of the legendary Broncos scout's unheralded recruits could put a dagger into Bennett's coaching career in Brisbane.

South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold is plotting the Broncos' downfall in a Suncorp Stadium showdown on Thursday night which could have major ramifications for Bennett.

Bennett is fighting to save Brisbane's season and his job at Red Hill following revelations the seven-time premiership winner could be sacked within weeks.

Broncos powerbrokers have identified the rising Seibold as the man to replace Bennett and lead Brisbane into a new era.

Seibold was a reserve grade player at the Broncos from 1992-95 after being signed by late recruitment guru Connell, the man who brought 300-game stars Darren Lockyer, Sam Thaiday and Corey Parker to the Broncos.

Seibold could not secure an NRL debut under Bennett, but he now has the chance to send Brisbane crashing out of the top eight and further cloud Bennett's future at the Broncos.

The Rabbitohs mentor has become the NRL's hottest coaching property after guiding South Sydney into second place on the ladder in his first year.

Broncos lock Josh McGuire spent time under Seibold during his two-year stint as Kevin Walters' assistant in the Queensland Origin team.

"He was a fantastic coach at Origin," McGuire said.

"He was very knowledgeable of the game and is doing a great job with them now.

"It's good to see him get an opportunity down there and show what he can do.

"He was a good team man and good with the video."

Seibold is a near certainty to win coach of the year. Picture by Phil Hillyard.

Bennett, 68, is contracted to the Broncos until the end of the 2019 season and has had a proposal for a one-year extension rejected by club management.

Seibold's current contract with South Sydney expires at the end of next season, leaving him open to join the Broncos.

Bennett's relationship with CEO Paul White has broken down following the club's pursuit of Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy and Brisbane's unravelling season has further clouded the situation.

Bennett summoned his players for a public speech at yesterday's training session following disappointing losses to cellar dwellers Canterbury (14th) and North Queensland (last) in the past fortnight.

The eighth-placed Broncos are still not guaranteed a play-offs appearance and face a tough final three weeks of the season with matches against the Rabbitohs (second), Roosters (first, away) and Sea Eagles (12th, home).

Bennett and the Broncos have gagged players from commenting on the coach's future, but forward Alex Glenn insisted the uncertainty was not causing the team's sloppy performances.

"Not at all - we're all on the same page," he said.

"Wayne's got our backs and we've got Wayne's back.

"We're just worried about what we can produce on the field.

"We're not letting outside noise creep in and interfere with our vibe and what's going on with our team.

"We're all on the same page when it comes to what we want to do and being successful in these next few weeks."