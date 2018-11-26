‘Missing in action’: Bennett slams Broncos bosses

Wayne Bennett says Brisbane’s brass need to be held accountable for the coaching saga.

Fed up with having his own privacy invaded, a fired-up Wayne Bennett has asked the question: why doesn't the media start camping outside the home of his Brisbane bosses Karl Morris and Paul White.

"They have gone missing in action," Bennett declared in an exclusive interview with The Daily Telegraph.

With the Broncos coaching circus descending into a deeper farce by the day, Bennett also opened up about his treatment since returning home from England last week, adamant "I have done nothing wrong".

Bennett also hit out at suggestions that he has been holding out for a massive payout, so he can immediately join South Sydney.

It has been widely reported Bennett stands to pocket $900,000 if he is sacked by the Broncos.

"There has been these ridiculous suggestions that I am only hanging out for a payout. I am not interested in a payout," Bennett said.

"I have had 31 years (coaching) in the NRL and I have never been paid out for anything.

"I have never got a cent from a payout, anywhere, and I don't intend to."

Bennett also defended his decision to do a runner from Brisbane training last Thursday in an attempt to evade the waiting media.

Told it portrayed him as looking like he had something to hide, Bennett fired back: "My problem is that I am not the one making the decisions here.

"I have stated my position and it hasn't changed.

"But I am still expected to give explanations for decisions and behind-closed-doors conversations which I am not privy to.

"I have said all along that I will honour my contract.

"There is no ifs and buts and maybes about it, all the words people use so they can give themselves an out.

Wayne Bennett was followed to a Brisbane cafe by media.

"But because (the media) can't get access to the chairman (Morris) and they can't get access to the chief executive (White), they have gone missing in action, I am out there trying to defend the indefensible.

"I don't want to be in that situation because I haven't been party to the boardroom decisions and other discussions.

"I'd rather do a runner and get that headline then stand in front of a camera and lie.

"The comment I hate most of all is no comment. I just leaves everyone feeling empty.

"For four days in a row I have had people camped outside my house including today (Sunday).

"(Saturday) I was at a restaurant down the road and they arrived there.

"I was embarrassed.

Bennett tries to escape the media.

Bennett says media has been camped outside his house for four days.

"I was there for well over 40 minutes hiding in toilets and backrooms while they tried to stick cameras in through walkways and in through windows.

"Seriously, I have (a reporter) sitting outside my house now.

"Why aren't they sitting outside homes of the people making the decisions? Why aren't they being made accountable?

"They know a hell of a lot more than what I do.

"My decision is made.

"They created the issue.

"They can only answer all the questions.

"I have done nothing wrong."

