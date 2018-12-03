Bennett’s family time interrupted by axing

WAYNE Bennett was spending Sunday afternoon with his disadvantaged son Justin with his phone off, like some old-school fathers tend to do on weekends.

Then when he turned on his phone, he realised he had missed several calls and an email from Brisbane chief executive Paul White.

It was only then Bennett realised he had been the victim of arguably the greatest sucker punch in the game's history.

Wayne Bennett with his son Justin. Picture: Darren England

As White explained in his hastily arranged media conference: "I didn't have the opportunity to speak to him.

"I made multiple phone calls and I unfortunately had to communicate that decision via voice mail and over email.

"You might ask, is that disappointing?

"Yes it was."

Brisbane Broncos CEO Paul White announces Wayne Bennett's sacking.

But ultimately, it was also final.

Some might ask why it took seven months to come to the conclusion White conceded was "the common sense decision"?

After a coaching career at the club that spanned 31 years, 25 in charge as head coach, the game's oldest coach was often criticised for not sticking with the times.

But on Sunday, Bennett found out the hard way that modern technology waits for no man.

The Daily Telegraph was told by an independent source how it all played out, through Bennett's eyes.

Understandably, it is said the seven-time premiership winning coach was left stunned and shocked.

It is also understood Bennett had seen reports in the Sunday Telegraph detailing the plight of his successor Anthony Seibold, and how he had been forced to explain to his crying children the difficulties that go with an ugly break-up.

As has been widely reported, Bennett knows this too well.

He did not comment about the situation when contacted by The Daily Telegraph.

But a close friend pointed out the situation for what it was, ugly and bitter, until the end.

This all kicked off way back in June when Seibold was first mooted as Bennett's potential successor, if Craig Bellamy did not take the job to replace Bennett.

Most would assume seven months was ample time to get it right.

Is there ever a time make a break up right?

Wayne Bennett has been sacked by the Broncos.

Bennett's supporters might argue he only became involved in chasing the Rabbitohs' job in recent weeks, after Seibold's appointment to coach Brisbane in 2020 and beyond was a fait accompli.

At that stage Bennett was still in England coaching the recent Test series against New Zealand.

Sunday was his last day of holidays, spent with his son and close friends, with his phone off.

Wayne Bennett with disabled son Justin.

Souths had fears Seibold was on his way out the door as far back as June.

Bennett's detractors will maintain the 68-year-old brought this outcome upon himself by being antagonistic towards White and the Broncos' management.

In saying that, throughout it all, Bennett never once publicly deviated from the fact he would only leave the Broncos if he was sacked.

Bennett ultimately got what he wished for, via email.

The Broncos first employed Bennett way back in 1987 when club co-founder Paul Morgan arrived at Bennett's home in Canberra with his suitcases and an unwavering motivation to entice Bennett to break his then contract with the Raiders.

Some will say Bennett finally got his pay back when he was forced to make way for the new generation that is Seibold.

You make of it what you will.