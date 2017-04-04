We are at a disadvantage for the derby: Sullivan

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels have already been put on the back foot ahead of this weekend's Battle of the River local derby after having to postpone their clash with Woolgoolga Seahorses at the weekend.

Rebels' bulldozer Xavier Sullivan braces for impact during the South Grafton Rebels and Coffs Harbour Comets Group 2 major semi-final at McKittrick Park. Matthew Elkerton

Rebels powerhouse front rower Xavier Sullivan said the side would have much preferred getting onto McKittrick Park for their first home game, which was unable to go ahead due to ground conditions.

"I really would have liked a hit out to be honest," he said. "I think it definitely puts us at a disadvantage going into the clash with the Ghosts.

"This time of the year you are really looking to get the first couple of rounds under your belt for match fitness.

"All this wet weather has affected both sides, it has been hard to get on the training paddock each week. In saying that it won't take anything away from the clash.

"No matter what is happening both teams play these derbies like they're a grand final."

The return of Danny Wicks has created a stir around the community and the code which Sullivan said has been a great thing for the sport.

But with everyone trumpeting the return of Wicks, it has allowed Rebels' own returning NRL star Daine Laurie to fly well under the radar.

"Zig (Laurie) has been great coming back into the side. He is training the house down both with the club and on his own bat," he said.

"He brings a lot of experience and has brought a good culture to the playing side with him."

South Grafton Rebels forward Daine Laurie is tackled by Maurice Stokes of the Coffs Harbour Comets. Group 2 rugby league 26 March 2017 Geoff King Motors Park Brad Greenshields

With Laurie, Karl Woodley and Grant Stevens all with him in the pack, Sullivan said he felt the Rebels still had that edge over the Ghosts.