‘We are in the eye of the storm’ warns Mayor

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight says we are in the eye of the storm.

She issued the warning on Sunday afternoon.

"The worst is yet to come from this evening through to Monday," Cr Knight said.

"We are currently in the eye of the storm please look after your neighbours.

SES_Coffs_Mayor_Flood_Alert: Mayor Denise Knight issues a flood warning on Sunday December 13

For people who are concerned about flooding around their house, the public sandbagging point is open at Brelsford Park in Coffs Harbour.

More heavy rain is headed our way over the next 24 hours.

While there will be staff there with sandbags, community members who required unfilled bags beforehand can call 132 500.

RELATED:

See wild weather photos from across the Coffs Coast