‘We are in the eye of the storm’ warns Mayor
Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight says we are in the eye of the storm.
She issued the warning on Sunday afternoon.
"The worst is yet to come from this evening through to Monday," Cr Knight said.
"We are currently in the eye of the storm please look after your neighbours.
For people who are concerned about flooding around their house, the public sandbagging point is open at Brelsford Park in Coffs Harbour.
While there will be staff there with sandbags, community members who required unfilled bags beforehand can call 132 500.
