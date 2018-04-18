WE ARE NEWS: Answers coming to questions about new bridge

DAILY Examiner reporters hit big Wednesday with a swag of stories in the notebook after a busy start to the week.

Council reporter Caitlan Charles has come back from yesterday's Clarence Valley Council meeting armed to the teeth.

With a bit over 12 months under his belt in the general manager's role, councillors have reviewed the performance of general manager Ashley Lindsay.

Caitlan's will also have reports on the controversial house DA in Anourie, an update on the Country University Centre and plans to recruit a new manager for the Grafton Regional Airport amongs a raft of stories from the council meeting.

Cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield has been taking care of the DEX website for the past two days, but has been pumping out some good yarns as well.

She's been chatting to a man willing to sacrifice a beard he has spent many years growing to raise money for cancer research.

Ebony's also working ahead of time putting together a weekend spread on the surplus of cute pets we have in the Clarence Valley.

Chief of staff Tim Howard believes he may have found an answer to an issue Grafton Bridge users have noticed for a while now.

Work on the new bridge appears to have slowed and social media has been buzzing with potential reasons.

Some issues with the structure have emerged. Tim has been in contact with the RMS since yesterday and they have promised a reply to questions today.

He's also been in contact with an old favourite, Kalti, the Hungarian vizsla tracking dog, whose reached another milestone in a remarkable career in tracking.

In sport Matt Elkerton is all over the latest good news story for local tennis.

Sport also has Dick Richards' fishing column telling us where the fish are biting this week and the weekly round up of bowls news.

