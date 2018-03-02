We Are News: Big moment in new jail construction

THE CONSTRUCTION of the new Grafton jail hits an important milestone later today with big concrete pour signalling the start of major construction at the site.

Photo journalist Adam Hourigan will be there to later this morning to capture the occasion as NSW Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Severin comes to do the honours.

Reporter Caitlan Charles will be talking to local bird breeder John Mitchell about proposed changes to breeding laws he says will make it almost impossible for people to breed birds.

She's also tackling a big sports story covering the Grafton Ghosts foray into the growing sport of ladies league tag.

She has also spoken with hunters who are tracking the dogs that killed a couple of horses at Fortis Creek recently.

Chief of staff Tim Howard's request for comments about the Diggers Camp road has opened the floodgates on his email.

Residents have sent in many stories about the state of the road, how dangerous it is and also highlighting the damage it's doing to their vehicles.

With a forecast of wet weather for the next few days in the region, it's not going to get better any time soon, but it's something the Clarence Valley Council must look at.

Tim is also looking into claims from local ecologist Dr Greg Clancy that the landscaping of the new jail site won't include native species suitable to to the area.

Wearing his Clarence Valley Council hat he attended a briefing from the Northern Pathways group where he was assured local plants would be used.

He has since gound the landscaping will include avenues of Jacarandas, Crepe Myrtles, Golden Rain (Flame) Trees and Cabbage Palms. He is not happy.

Tim has a few stories in his notebook to write today including the fundraising dynamo that is Debra the Zebra, the Dutch approach to flood mitigation and an interesting idea from a local man about making a special rates variation affordable for pensioners.

In sport Matt Elkerton has tracked down Titans and former Grafton Ghosts star Anthony Don to talk about his coming season.

His red hot form last year had people talking about a State of Origin berth for the flyer. Matt is looking into what 2018 holds for him.

He's also chasing up what's happening on the local cricket scene in the Premier League and the Lower Clarence first grade competition.

