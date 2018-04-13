WE ARE NEWS: Big weekend of news has journos on the hop

DAILY Examiner journos are running in and out of the office this morning getting stories ready for tomorrow's paper and online for the coming weekend.

They'll also be showing their versatility as they chase down stories with local horse trainers ahead for Monday's eight-page Supaform liftout.

Reporter Caitlan Charles will take a short break from working on stories from the council committee meetings for quick trip across the bridge to South Grafton.

She'll be catching up with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis who will congratulating Grafton-based crane and steel fabrication firm Wicks & Parker Pty Ltd for the way they have expanded their workforce to handle the extra work coming from local infrastructure projects like the new Grafton Bridge, Clarence Valley Correctional Centre and the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Contact Caitlan here if you've got some information for her.

Cadet report Ebony Stansfield will be looking into what happened with the auction of former Tourist information centre at South Grafton.

It was passed in at auction yesterday.

She's also been talking to a local woman specialising in eyelash extensions and finding out why this is an expanding business.

Contact Ebony here if you have something to help with her stories or to tip her off about a news event.

Chief of staff Tim Howard has heard from some South Grafton residents living near the proposed aged care centre. They've outlined why there is still some disquiet among them.

He's also following some more tips offs from local contractors battling to get some of their money back after last year's company collapse that left them $7.5 million short.

Go something for Tim. Contact him here.

In sport, Matt Elkerton will be bringing you everything from the local rugby league teams ahead of this weekend's Group 2 and NRRRL footy.

He's also got a story which sheds some light on how local Commonweatlh Games runner Celia Sullohern has made the jump to international competition so quickly.

If you've got something for Matt, or have a report or results to go in the paper and online, contact him here.