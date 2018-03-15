WE ARE NEWS: Chance to grill our new deputy PM

ONCE again the morning news meeting is down on numbers with reporters chasing news from the get go.

This morning down river-based reporters Jarrard Potter and Ebony Stansfield are catching up with Australia's new deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at Harwood.

Local MP Kevin Hogan is showing him around the site of the new bridge and the Pacific Highway upgrade.

We are keen to ask the deputy PM what the chances are of attracting a government contract or two to the area for our marine industries.

After spending a day in Maclean Court, Jarrard still has a couple of court stories in his notebook, which he plans to write this afternoon.

He's also looking forward to his weekly sparring match with sports reporter Matt Elkerton in Behind the Desk. Topics for discussion are still in contention, but Tim Cahill's selection in the initial Socceroos World Cup squad is right up there.

Sections editor Lesley Apps is like a cat on a hot tin roof waiting for the arrival of Clarence + magazine.

It's due on the presses today and slated for delivery here tomorrow or on Monday.

The magazine is jam packed with stories about Clarence Valley people enjoying success outside the Valley. Invariably they slate home a lot of that success to what they learned growing up here.

Lesley is putting together a teaser hinting at what's to come.

Reporter and acting digital producer Caitlan Charles is focussing in on upcoming show season.

She's planning to interview the first showgirl entrant, Elly Shipman, before the end of the week.

She's also looking forward to a chat with the the Clarence Pastoral & Agricultural Society vice President about this years show, which is onFriday and Saturday April 20 and 21.

She also looking into a proposed food truck festival celebration of local food and music.

Chief of staff Tim Howard'a chasing up a claim the Grafton Chamber of Commerce urged the planners of the new jail to include jacarandas in the landscaping.

He's aiming to talk to Prince St shopowners who look like they're here for the long haul.

In sport Matt Elkerton has a story line up with a Grafton strongman taking on Australia's best in the Arnold Challenge.

He also talking to the Brothers and Harwood cricket clubs ahead of Friday's night cricket grand final.

Matt's also sharpening his wits for this afternoon's session in front of the cameras, when we see what's happening Behind the Desk.

