WE ARE NEWS: Chasing wild dogs and footy signings

IT'S EASY to complain about something that's going wrong in the community, but it takes determination to fix it.

Cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield's reports on a dangerous road crossing near a local school has sparked plenty of comment highlighting the problem.

Now it's time to think about finding a solution to the problem.

Ebony has also tapped into another issue exercising the minds of our readers, the ban on buses turning onto the bridge from Clarence St.

She's planning to produce a short video on this today and look at the responses from you on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

Ebony's also been investigating the extent of the erosion on Clarence Coast beaches. She has a response from Clarence Valley Council and expects to hear from the National Parks and Wildlife Service today.

Reporter Caitlan Charles is chasing a disturbing story about wild dogs that have attacked and fatally mauled a much-loved horse at near Fortis Creek, north of Grafton.

She's also been talking to the guys from Helping Hands who have taken on the project of assisting local man Andrew Tarrant, who's found it will cost $6000 a dose for the medication he needs to fight the disease.

The prospect of a special rates variation - council speak for a rates hike - is alarming for pensioners forced to handle price increases coming from all sides without the prospect of more income anytime soon.

South Grafton pensionr Alan Ryan has written a letter (on paper) outlining his plan for a 17 per cent ongoing rebate to ensure the already existing pension rebate keeps pace with changes in the economy.

Chief of staff Tim Howard has been looking into this and found the authorities have acknowledged there's an issue here, although they've been slow to act. He'll see if there is merit in Mr Ryan's idea.

Tim's also received two emails from Diggers Camp residents confirming the influx of tourists has created a real issue with the only road in an out of the village. He'll continue his investigation today and have a chat with Mayor Jim Simmons, who took a trip along the road recently.

It's also the last day of summer, although Tim suspects it's not the end of the hot weather. He's going to find out when we can expect the cooler temperatures to kick in.

Our regular columnist Lesley Apps has also taken an interest in Russel Crowes upcoming auction. She's pulled something together that will go online later today.

Lesley's giving her lively column Life As I Know It a rest to allow Bev Murray's astrology column Astral Weeks a run.

You can also catch Lesley's exclusive interview with Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont in the entertainment section, Out There.

In sport Matt Elkerton will use the last day of the season to talk about rugby league and the prospect in 2018 for a couple of talented juniors, Ben Liyou and Ethan Foster.

He's also got a story about a major signing of one of the Valley's best known players.

Matt's not totally turned his back on summer, with a story about tonight's night cricket game where Westlawn is looking for a win to grab third spot and a shot at the finals.

There will also be something on the Yamba Ladies Pro Am golf and the North Coast Road Racers weekend of action at the Mountain View track.

