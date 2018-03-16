WE ARE NEWS: Deputy PM visit and fishos' battle key stories

THE DEX newsroom is buzzing this morning as reporters chase up key stories for today and the weekend.

Reporter Caitlan Charles is tackling the response of the local fishing community to a letter from NSW Department of Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair extolling the restructure of the fishing industry.

The process has been going on for five years with the fishers warning everyone who listened it was a poorly thought out mess which would result in fishers being forced to buy back their jobs.

Caitlan is interviewing some local fishers who have found out that's exactly what has happened.

If you've got something for Caitlin's stories or a tip off, contact her here.

After meeting with the new deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at Harwood yesterday reporter Jarrard Potter has picked up a couple of storylines to work on.

The deputy PM talked about the collapse of Queensland based construction company Ostwald and the impact on local contractors.

His deputy, Bridget McKenzie, spruiked the benefits of new migrants to Australia coming to regional areas like the Clarence Valley.

Sadly he ran out time before we could quiz him about the allocation of defence contracts to local marine industries.

If you've got something that could help Jarrard with a story, or give him a lead for a new story, contact him here.

Chief of staff Tim Howard is working on a parallel story to Jarrard's piece on the Ostwald collapse.

The families of contractors dudded by the contractor are not happy and want to find a way to get hold of the $7.5 million they say is owed to them.

Tim' also put looking into some plans the Grafton Chamber of Commerce has for making shopping in Prince St a lot more user friendly.

He's also found the chamber has pushed for the inclusion of jacaranda trees in the landscaping plans of the new Grafton jail.

Tim will be on leave for a couple of weeks, from Monday, but you could slip him an email today here.

Cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield is on the road again this morning out at Nymboida, to interview children at the school for our new Kidzchat feature on our opinion page.

When she returns she'll be going over to the Bunnings carpark to meet MHERV, which is really a van doing free health checks on men today and tomorrow.

She'll wind up her day with a visit to St Joseph's Primary School in Maclean, which has just attracted some funding for the school's before and after hours service.

Got something for Ebony, contact her here.

Photo journalist Adam Hourigan is off to Grafton Base Hospital this morning where the maternity unit is welcoming new graduates to its mid-wifery and nursing staff.

Got something for Adam, you can contact him here.

In sport, Matt Elkerton has his peddle to the metal collecting stories for the weekend.

He's chasing up all the cricket information from the Premier League cricket competition and the do or die preliminary final clash in the Lower Clarence first grade competiton between Harwood and Iluka.

If you've got something for Matt or a sports report from your club you would like to seen in the paper or online, contact him here.

You can contact The Daily Examiner, by phone on 6643 0500 or email here. If you've got a letter for the editor send it here.