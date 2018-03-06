WE ARE NEWS: Even in the wet we're chasing stories for you

DAILY Examiner journalists take a wet miserable day in their stride, bringing the news to its readers.

Photojournalist Adam Hourigan has been on the ball overnight, bringing the news of movie star Chris Hemsworth scorning the Oscars in favour of a snack at the Brooms Head Snack Shack.

He's also heading to a job with the owner of Clarence Valley dairy entrepreneur Peter Watt whose dairy Big River Milk has just picked up a swag of awards.

He started his day battling the conditions to snare a great photo for our weekly free publication Coastal Views, catching up on the preparations in Maclean for this year's Highland Gathering.

Cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield is learning about the power of the press.

No sooner had she started investigating a large, persistent pothole outside the BP Service Station on the on Pacific Highway than it was mysteriously fixed.

Just who did it is still a mystery and how long the repairs will last are good questions and Ebony is still on the trail for an answer.

Ebony is tidying up an advertising feature on the new Burrito Bar in Grafton, which will also include a video of the operation for our online readers.

Reporter Caitlan Charles has news the National Australia Bank branch in Maclean is closing. Yes, another big bank pulls out of a small town. What this will mean for local customers she is about to find out.

She's also onto an interesting story about what proposed new laws on keeping birds will mean for amateur bird lovers.

She talked to local bird breeder John Mitchell about the ramifications which he likens to the government's recent puppy farm laws.

Chief of staff Tim Howard is about to head down to court to catch up on a couple of cases we've been following.

Like Ebony, he's also found the power of the press working against him as council workers have moved equipment out to Diggers Camp Road to begin repairs on the road, which residents have branded the worst in the Clarence Valley.

Residents have assured him the road repairs will be shortlived with both the weather and the influx of tourists over Easter likely to bring the road back to its damaged state fairly quickly.

Entertainment reporter Lesley Apps is also preparing a spread on Oscar nights, the films and the fashion.

In sport, Jarrard Potter is back on deck after a short break and filling in for Matt Elkerton.

He'll be over at Jetts Fitness in Grafton this afternoon to reveal who is the Jetts Fitness Sports Person of the Month.

Jarrard's also putting together the popular weekly golfing roundup, Putts N Pars, which will appear in tomorrow's Daily Examiner.

