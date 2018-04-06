WE ARE NEWS: from rare turtles to Commonwealth Games medals

DUE to a combination of annual leave and days off, newshounds are in short supply in The Daily Examiner news room this morning, but there is plenty happening for us to chase.

Chief of staff Tim Howard has been talking to the office of Federal Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt, who will be visiting Grafton on Monday.

Mr Wyatt, who is also the Minister for Indigenous Health, has written a column for the paper ahead of his visit and we will be asking local aged care professionals what they think of his views about local aged care needs.

Tim's about to call the National Parks and Wildlife Service about the discovery of a rare loggerhead turtle on a local beach.

Rumour has it, it took four people to lift the turtle into the back of a ute for the trip to Coffs Harbour.

And keeping to the marine theme Tim's going to meet up with a delegation of Indonesian fisheries experts and local DPI Fisheries people at the research centre at Trenayr this afternoon.

The Indonesians are here to learn from us about fisheries management, while we take on board some of their knowledge on using fish from the lower end of the food chain.

Cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield has done an interview with local businessman Palwinder Rai, who is doing a charity run to the Gold Coast.

When she's not reporting Ebony is busy editing videos for the DEX website.

Digital producer Jenna Thompson is finishing up the April edition of CV Woman, focussing this month on women in the creative arts.

She's featuring some of the work women are contributing to the Plunge Festival happening now in the Valley.

Entertainment, arts writer and columnist Lesley Apps has just finished an interview with classic Aussie band The Radiators who are celebrating 40 years of recording in Australia.

Les says the band was in fine form ahead of its visit to Maclean later this month.

Les has also been talking to local artist/photographer Jaz Grady about her latest exhibition in Grafton's Heart & Soul cafe.

She's also wants readers to look forward to Warren Mundine's second column for The Daily Examiner appearing in Monday's paper.

She said it will be talking about the importance of education in ensuring indigenous kids get a chance to find the jobs they need to ensure a good future.

And if you've forgotten about July, Les hasn't as she begins work on the annual On Track magazine, which is published ahead of each year's July Racing Carnival.

Matt Elkerton is channelling the explosive Darrell Eastlake as he prepares reports for the opening round of local rugby league.

Local Derby, battle of the river, grand final replay: the source of superlatives haven't dried up for Matt as he previews Sunday's Group 2 clash between the premiers Grafton Ghosts and arch rivals, the South Grafton Rebels.

He's also looking at the Lower Clarence Magpies first round NRRRL clash against Cudgen in Maclean on Sunday.

Matt's also got some calls booked with Clarence Valley Commonwealth Games medals hopefuls, squash stars Cameron Pilley and Donna Urquhart to update readers on their progress.

As well he's tracking the progress of our junior AFL girls playing in the Swans and GWS academies.

