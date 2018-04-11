WE ARE NEWS: Hard news stories keeping journos on their toes

DAILY Examiner reporters are up to their necks in hard news stories this morning.

Council reporter Caitlan Charles has returned with a notebook full of stories from yesterday's Clarence Valley Council committee meetings.

High on her list is a battle over a house in Angourie which may not be compliant with the council's development regulations. There were a number of deputations to the council meeting from other Angourie residents giving councillors their views.

Caitlan's also chasing an update on a new school for the Lower Clarence. She's heard it's going to come up in Parliament.

She's also got the final Grafton Showgirl entrant's story in the bag as well as chasing details about what's happening this year with the Grafton Show.

Chief of staff Tim Howard also has some big stories on the go.

He's been talking with the Wave 5 contractors trying to recover $7.5 million owed to them when earthmoving contractor Ostwalds went bust last year.

Last week the Supreme Court made a decision on a case involving Seymour Whyte and Ostwalds which related directly to their plight. The contractors have been working with a solicitor who's going to explain what the decision means to them.

The news for the contractors has been disappointing with a number of the 23 family owned companies owed money struggling to find work on the highway, despite promises from the RMS and politicians to help them.

Tim's also going to talk to Grafton aged care heavyweight Geoff Shepherd about his talks with the Federal Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt during his visit to Grafton on Monday.

Photo journalist Adam Hourigan is turning his attention to our weekly publication CoastalViews, whose deadline is late this afternoon.

He's interview Lower Clarence surfing legend Woody Jack about the death of his dad, and the paddle out of which Steve Otton organised in his honour.

Then he's heading to the Ilarwill hall and talking to Phil Nicholas about plans for it.

Then he's got some photo and stories to get to before putting the Coasal Views to bed.

Cadet reporter Evony Stansfield has found out the Clarence Valley is a popular spot of Queenslanders looking to escape the alleged perfection of the Sunshine State.

She's catching up with businesses happy to give our visitors a great time getting away from the heat and humidity at home.

She's also caught up with a local dog groomer who's picked up a swag of prizes at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

And she's got a great piece on the local ukelele group taking part in a big concert.

The DEX's stable of columnists have tackled some hot issues.

Regular columnist Les Apps has tackled the renewable energy debate wondering why the British Conservatives are happy to ditch coal by 2050, while their Australian counterparts are agitating to keep digging it up.

Indigenous columnist Janelle Brown is talking about a new education service for Clarence Valley indigenous youth.

The service, to help Aboriginal kids finish school or take up TAFE option, began last Thursday and Janelle outlines how it will work.

In sport Matt Elkerton is keeping up with some locl players selected in the Group 2 representative rugby league team.

He's line up a great interview with a young player making his representative debut.

He's also catching up with results from the weekend's Coffs Harbour Ocean Swim, where local swimmers enjoyed some success.

While he's at it, he's also talking to local surf life saving club boat crews preparing for next week's national championships.

