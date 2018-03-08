WE ARE NEWS: How a Chinese decision could hike up our rates

IF YOU think events across the world are remote from our patch we ask you to consider at least one story DEX reporters are chasing today.

China has recently enacted laws to reduce the amount of overseas waste imported from overseas for recycling.

Chief of staff Tim Howard has learned this could have an effect on Clarence Valley rates and has also led to a call for householders to be more vigilant about reducing contaminants in the council's recycling bins.

Tim is also chasing up more information that the builders of the new jail at Grafton are planning to use non-native plants for landscaping the facility, much to the disgust of local ecologist Dr Greg Clancy.

Today is International Women's Day and there's plenty happening around the Clarence Valley today.

DEX digital producer Jenna Thompson and cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield will bring you more on this later in the day.

We're going to one of the Grafton's leading Indian restaurants today for our Best in Valley series. Somebody's got to do it and Ebony is the lucky winner today.

Reporter Caitlan Charles has some more disturbing news of wild dog attacks in the Clarence Valley. She's chasing up this today.

She's also doing some more on today's story about proposed new bird breeding rules and their impact on people in the community. She's also planning to talk to a professional bird breeder about any implications for them.

Easter is approaching and Caitlan is talking to a local woman, Veronica Balsamello who loves organising Easter Egg runs. She's doing it again this year and Caitlan will bring you the details.

Reporter Jarrard Potter is splitting his day between news and sport commitments.

Plans to talk to an Iluka businesswoman about the a proposed NBN Guarantee didn't work out, so he's trying again today.

He's talking to Maclean woman Aneika Kapeen, about her plans for a homework centre for local Aboriginal children.

In sport he's catching up with Grafton teen Gabe Harrigan who's heading to the Australian Skateboarding League national finals starting in Melbourne from tomorrow.

Jarrard is also the regular other half of the DEX Behind the Desk panellists Pottsy and the Moose, returning after two weeks off. Today they're considering what can be done to bring misbehaving cricketers back into line.

Photojournalist Adam Hourigan's put together a strong story and photo on the Maclean Highland Gathering for Coastal Views.

Today he's working on a local man who quit being a bricklayer to trimming layers of hair so well he's won a gold medal from Grafton TAFE.

He's also been hard at work with local schools putting together our annual Kindy Kids feature, celebrating the first year at school for our children.

The DEX's special publications editor Lesley Apps is breathing easier today after putting the latest edition of our popular magazine Clarence + to bed yesterday.

The magazine, which has upped its page count to 40 thanks to our advertisers, keeps tabs on Clarence Valley people who've gone onto excel outside the borders of the Clarence.

The next edition for March 21, with a strong female focus, is a cracker.

Lesley has also been talking Australia's leading Johnny Cash tribute artist Daniel Thompson, who will bring his new show, a full re-enactment of the legendary Folsom Prison concert to the Saraton on March 24.

In sport, Matt "the Moose" Elkerton is preparing for his weekly stoush with his sparring partner Jarrard "Pottsy" Potter tackling a sports issue in Behind the Desk.

He's continuing to track down information for runners in the weekend's local crack at racing's Country Championship.

He's also got an interview with two local brothers named in the NSW team for the National titles and three triathletes who won their age groups at the recent NSW Aged Titles.

