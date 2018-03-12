WE ARE NEWS: Musical chair developments in the CBD

THE WEEKEND is over the DEX reporters are out and about setting up for the week to come.

Cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield has not even made it to the office yet as she is visiting local schools collecting information for an upcoming feature.

Ebony's also chasing up new Greyhound Australasia rules around greyhound welfare and substance use and the effect they could have locally.

Chief of staff Tim Howard has noticed there's a fair bit of activity in Prince St and will be chasing up whispers about who's moving to where and which companies might be coming to town.

He's also waiting on some answers to questions on the choice of species for landscaping at the new Grafton jail.

Local ecologist Greg Clancy says the choice of jacarandas and flame trees over natives could be a disaster if allowed to go ahead.

Tim will also spend a bit of time poring over the council committee business papers ahead of tomorrow's meetings in Maclean, coming up with a short list of five keys issues.

Reporter Jarrard Potter has a mixed bag of duties today with a couple of sports stories to chase as well as news.

He's chasing an interview with Maclean woman Aneika Kapeen who's looking for donations to fund the start a homework centre for local indigenous children.

Jarrard's also going to National Playgroup Day, today, as play groups from around the Valley spend a day together at Grafton Playgroup.

For sport Jarrard plans to catch with local skateboarder Gabe Harrigan who competed at Australian Skateboarding League national finals on the weekend.

He's also chasing up Lower Clarence first grade cricket results from games to decide the competition finalists.

Sections editor Lesley Apps was at the Tidda Queens Dinner on the weekend celebrating the work of Indigenous women in our community. Les will have the full story behind the event and heaps of great photos.

Les has also lined up an interview for today with international singing stars Marina Prior and David Hobson, who will perform at the Saraton Theatre in May.

Photo journalist Adam Hourigan is spending most of his day at the computer, driving our online coverage.

He's already got some good stuff out there including council plans to close the Nymboida Rd later this month and progress on Clarence Valley Council moving staff into their new depot.

For sport Matt Elkerton's following up on a highly successful Country Championship meeting at Grafton on Sunday.

He's also chasing Lower Clarence all round sportsman Ryan Binge and his marathon efforts on the weekend.

