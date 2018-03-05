WE ARE NEWS: Plenty of news for DEX's lean team

DEX reporters are thin on the ground today, but they have plenty of stories to chase up this morning.

Chief of staff Tim Howard has talked with South Grafton pensioner this morning about his idea to ensure rate rises remain affordable for pensioners.

He's done his sums and believes a 17 percent rebate on the total rates bill for pensioners would keep them affordable for people on fixed incomes, like the pension.

Tim's also preparing an article based on the findings of a group of Dutch university students, which takes a different look at flood mitigation in the Clarence Valley.

And he's teaming up with photojournalist Adam Hourigan to use the DEX's newly acquired drone to investigate Diggers' Camp residents claims about the only road into the village.

They claim it's the worst road in the Clarence Valley. We're going to give it a fly-over and a road test this week to check it out.

In the meantime, Tim has talked to Mayor Jim Simmons, who agrees the road is in an appalling state, but can't see a quick fix while the council waits for an outcome on its special rates variation application to IPART.

He's also going to check out what' happening at Grafton Court House this morning.

If you have anything for Tim, contact him here.

Adam is also chasing up the Cafe Socrates reunion at the Emporium in Skinner St, South Grafton.

He's also continuing to chase down photos of the Valley's kindergarten classes as we prepare our annual Kindy Kids celebration of their first year at school.

Contact Adam here, for news tip-offs and information to help his stories.

Cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield has a big day in front of her.

She's trying to get to the bottom of who's fixing a large pothole outside of BP Service Station on the Pacific Highway. It could be RMS or the Clarence Valley Council. So far neither body has claimed responsibility.

She's also chasing a story for the DEX's new women's page about Olivia Ambrose Story whose competition-winning violin playing is attracting attention.

Ebony will also be working on an advertising feature story on the new burrito bar across the road from the DEX office in Fitzroy St. We can see from the office how popular it's become, and we're going to find out what the plans are for the future.

Contact Ebony here if you have can help her with any stories, or give her a news tip-off.

Sports reporter Matthew Elkerton is onto some top stories this morning.

He'll be talking to the minor premiership-winning team in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade competition.

He's also chasing up the success of a former South Grafton Cup winner, who's come back to racing and won the Armidale Cup yesterday.

And he's also tracking down the brilliant Yamba surf life saver Kalani Ives, who's just been competing in the NSW Surf Life Saving titles at Swansea Belmont, near Newcastle.

If you have information to help Matt with his stories or want to send in a report, contact him here.

You can call The Daily Examiner on 6643 0500 or email here. If you have a letter for the editor, send it here or mail to 55 Fitzroy St, Grafton 2460.