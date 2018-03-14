WE ARE NEWS: We're chasing heroes and villians

WITH TWO staff members heading straight to jobs on their way to the office this morning's news meeting was cosy and quick.

Wearing his court reporter's hat Jarrard Potter has been to the Maclean Court House first thing this morning to chase up some final details from yesterday's proceedings.

And cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield has chased up an interview with Michael Williams, the Angourie man who 10 years ago hit the headlines with his heroic swim to shore from a sinking trawler.

Michael's written a book about it and Ebony caught up with him to find out more about it.

A tale about tracking down a lost wedding ring in an op-shop has also taken her fancy. Apparently the ring has turned up and the search is on for its owner.

Ebony's always on the look out for news. You can contact her here.

Meanwhile in the news meeting chief of staff Tim Howard went over some of the items that came up at yesterday's Clarence Valley Council committee meetings.

Maclean man Wally Gates - he assured everyone he was no relation to Bill - wowed councillors with his model and plans for making the decaying barge and ferry at Ferry Park Maclean into a historic feature at the park.

Tim also has more on the latest attempt to attract the Triple J One Night Stand to Grafton, which councillors seemed more than happy to endorse.

The meeting also learned more about the reasons for Clarence River Sailing Club's plan to move from its headquarters of 70 years in the shadow of the Grafton Bridge when club president Bob Fish and Dennis Boyd made a deputation to the meeting.

If you've got something you want Tim to include in his stories, contact him here.

Reporter Caitlan Charles has been tasked with keeping the stories coming onto the website this week, but has also been working on a few yarns of her own.

She was excited at the prospect of Triple J's One Night Stand coming to the Clarence and set about findout our more about the efforts local young people made several years ago to get the event here.

She's also been talking to Marine Rescue about the dangers of heading out to sea at the moment with Cyclone Linda on the prowl.

If you've got something for Caitlan, contact her here.

Photo journalist Adam Hourigan has been gathering the local statistic about how local schools performed in the Naplan tests.

On the schools front he's also been visiting local schools taking pictures of their kindergarten classes for the annual First Year at School feature.

You can contact Adam here.

In sport Matt Elkerton is having the day off, so three people will be chipping in to cover for him.

Editor Bill North will tackle the back page story, Jarrard Potter is onto our popular bowls coverage, On the Green and Tim Howard is putting together the fishing page.

If you've got something for sport, you can email it here.

You can contact The Daily Examiner on 6643 0500 or email here. If you've got something you want to get off your chest you can email a letter to the editor here.