WE ARE NEWS: Wild dogs and beach rescue mystery on agenda

DAILY Examiner reporters are looking to tie up a few loose ends as they chase down stories for online and tomorrow's edition.

Cadet reporter Ebony Stansfield is trying to get to the bottom of a rescue at Yamba Main Beach on the weekend, possibly involving a man dressed like Baywatch star David Hasselhoff.

Ebony is also taking up the hunt for more information about the tracking of wild dogs responsible for killing two horses in the Fortis Creek area.

If you have any information that could help Ebony, contact her here.

Report Jarrard Potter is looking into what the introduction of National Broadband service guarantee might mean for business in Iluka.

The NSW Business Chamber has called for the guarantee, in response to the slow rollout of the service.

Jarrard's going to speak to a businessman from Iluka who says the internet is crucial to him, even though service to the area is patchy.

He's also putting together report on the Grafton Army Cadet's training day at the weekend. The cadets commanding officer has supplied a good collection of photos to go with it.

Anyone with information for Jarrard's stories can contact him here.

Report Caitlan Charles has spoken to local bird breeder John Mitchell about how he will be impacted by the proposed changes to breeding laws will make it almost impossible for people to breed birds.

A lot of Caitlan's day will be devoted to getting our weekly paper, Coastal Views, ready for publication.

If you've got something for Caitlan, email her here.

In sport, Matt Elkerton will be chasing up an interview with brilliant life saver Kalani Ives about her performance at the weekend at the state junior titles at the weekend. He'll also be looking forward to the senior championships this weekend.

He's also preparing for our coverage of the weekend's horse racing, which is the Northern Rivers Racing Association round of the Country Championships. So far more than 200 horses have nominated for the meeting.

Got a report for sport or a tip off for Matt. Contact him here.

You can contact The Daily Examiner by phone on 6643 0500 or email here. Send your letters to the editor here.