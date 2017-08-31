WE ASKED THE COACHES: Who will win Group 2 grand final?

INSIDE KNOWLEDGE: Former Ghosts mentor says it's almost impossible to tip against his old team for the Group 2 premiership. But he's got some ideas how it might be done.

RUGBY LEAGUE: There is one word that won't be spoken at the Grafton Ghosts home ground between now and grand final day and it begins with the letter 'C'.

Every rival coach in the Group 2 competition says the only way the Rebels can knock over the unbeaten Ghosts is if they freeze on the big stage and choke.

Veteran league coach Col Speed knows the Ghosts outfit from inside and out, coaching them from 2008 to 2012 to premierships and finals in the NRRRL.

He's also coached against them at the Coffs Harbour Comets and this season as mentor for the Orara Axemen, and he is confident Danny Wicks's men can follow through to a well-deserved premiership.

The Daily Examiner asked Speed to play devil's advocate and come up with a plan to disrupt his old team.

"You've got to do something to rattle their cage from the start," Speed said.

"Because of the rivalry between the two sides it's a bit like State of Origin. They will just go at each other."

Speed said the while everyone talked up the Ghosts firepower, the Rebels still had some big guns out there.

"Stumpy (Grant) Stevens and Hughie Stanley and the halves Davis and McGrady are good players and can hurt you," he said.

"But they can't let the Ghosts play their style of footy."

He said the best thing the Rebels could do was to break the game up.

"If you get in the grind with the Ghosts, you will lose," Speed said.

"You can't take them on up the middle and expect to win.

"You have to play a bit of ad lib football, but without taking it too far.

"You can't be turning the ball over 20m out from your line. You've got to attack, but not go crazy."

Speed said you had to remember the Rebels also have the know how to win these games after winning the last two Group 2 premierships.

"You can't underestimate the the know how involved with teams who've been there and done it," he said.

"If it gets close on Sunday, the Rebels have that knowledge to hold on to and it can put doubts in the minds of the challengers."

But he said the Ghosts would also have plenty of passion after losing the 2016 grand final against Rebels.

"They'll be burning to get one back," Speed said. "The players from last year will have been burning all year after that game. They'll want it bad."

He conceded this was a different look from recent Rebels teams.

"You have to say the Rebels have actually done a great job this year to make it to the grand final with the cattle they have," Speed said.

WE ASKED THE COACHES: Who will win the Group 2 grand final and why?

MATT FIELD, Nambucca Heads Roosters: The Ghosts are the team to beat, but if any team can beat them it's the Rebels. The Ghosts have got too much strike power across the field. The Rebels only hope is to get the Ghosts to play 'ugly' and throw them out of their structure. Brad Greenshields

BRENDEN PELLEGRINO, Woolgoolga Seahorses: The Ghosts by a long way, although it's a grand final, so it won't be a blow out. The Rebels ad lib footy might cause some problems, but the Ghosts are too clinical and experienced. Score: Ghosts by 20. Trevor Veale

TROY ROBINSON, Macksville: The Ghosts are too strong from 1 to 17. There's real quality in that side. Any Group side with two virtually current NRL quality players is going to be dominant. Score: Ghosts by 20 to 27 points. Contributed

KERROD SELMES, Coffs Harbour Comets: I'ts going to be a very entertaining game. If the Ghosts can get a roll-on then players like Danny Wicks and Clint Greenshields will make it hard. The Rebels always have points in them, but it will be the Ghosts 42-18. Brad Greenshields

GARRY JARRETT:

Macksville Sea Eagles: You can't go past the Ghosts for what Danny Wicks has done for that team on and off the field. Their style of play is way above any other team in the group. The Rebels might frustrate them, but it will be the Ghosts, 46-16.