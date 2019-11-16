Menu
Nymboida residents responded to the fire emergency by converting utes and traybacks into makeshift fire trucks and spent the weekend mop up fire outbreaks over the weekend.
'We could not have stopped that fire with 100 trucks'

Tim Howard
by
16th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
THE biggest cheer to come from the Nymboida residents' meeting came after local RFS captain Paul Johnston addressed the gathering.

But Mr Johnston said the whole community deserved the praise.

"It was the way everyone worked together that got us through this,” he said.

"People like the 'scratch brigade' who worked so hard over the weekend, after the fire went through, going around making things safe, took so much pressure off us.”

Mr Johnston said half a dozen or more residents had attached tanks and pumps to the back of utes and trucks and ridden around the village, dousing pockets of fire.

"They were our unofficial support brigade and allowed us to concentrate on the fire front,” he said.

He said the size and speed of the fire as it hit Nymboida made it impossible to halt.

"We could not have stopped that fire with 100 trucks,” he told the meeting.

He was not sure how many units were working on Friday night, but he estimated at least 20.

"We were going around the village just doing what we could,” he said.

"I know there were complaints RFS units did not get to some places where residents had to fight the fires on their own.

"We had to make a decision to help the most people we could and then move out to help others later.”

