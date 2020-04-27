Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kirk Matheson rode Tumut River for Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen at Grafton today. Photo File.
Kirk Matheson rode Tumut River for Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen at Grafton today. Photo File.
Sport

’We don’t really know what to make of him’

Mitchell Craig
and Geoff Newling
27th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT is back to the drawing board for Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen after five-year-old gelding Tumut River ran fourth in a maiden plate at Grafton today.

Tumut River placed in two of its previous three starts and looked likely to breakthrough for its first win on a short turnaround.

“He came back to Lismore the other day a little bit underdone, so we had him down again for today,” Bowen said.

“He’d drawn well enough where he was going to be in the right position and I hoped he could pull it off.

“We don’t really know what to make of him.”

In the end, Adelita Rose surged home from back in the field to snare her first win on her home track.

She also grabbed trainer Paul Richardson’s first win of the Northern Rivers Racing Association season when she zoomed home to edge courageous Fudginit in the 1015m scamper.

Adelita Rose was having her fifth start for her owner-trainer and coming off a last start 9th at Eagle Farm.

Earlier in the meeting, Coffs Harbour filly Chillie Cod broke through for trainer Robert Agnew.

The two-year-old daughter of Sun Of May was coming off a good third at Ballina when the filly boxed on well behind Joey’s Gift.

Armidale-trained Pressing Matters annexed the first race when the six-year-old gelding son of High Chaparral won the $20,000 More Ice Benchmark 58 Handicap (2380m).

Prepared by Robert Knight on the Northern Tablelands Pressing Matters beat fellow Armidale gelding Kilmarnock (Lea Selby) by just over a length and register his third career win.

He has now won more than $74,000 in prizemoney with 11 placings dotting his racing history.

Northern Rivers racing returns on Saturday with a TAB meeting at Lismore Turf Club.

It will be the second meeting the club has held under COVID-19 restrictions.

clarence river jockey club daniel bowen racing nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queens, crowns and crime: The stories that made Jacaranda

        premium_icon Queens, crowns and crime: The stories that made Jacaranda

        Feature From Aussie icons getting too hot under their skirt to purple power saving the day, here are the biggest stories from the 2019 Jacaranda Festival

        Nymboida cop among new police recruits

        premium_icon Nymboida cop among new police recruits

        News FIVE new officers announced for the Coffs/Clarence Police District.

        IN COURT: 58 People appearing in Grafton court

        premium_icon IN COURT: 58 People appearing in Grafton court

        Crime Here's a list of people appearing in court today, April 27

        Gough sits down with O’Meara, founder of TNT bowls

        premium_icon Gough sits down with O’Meara, founder of TNT bowls

        Bowls The bowls dynamo has had a big influence in the Clarence, paving the way for a new...