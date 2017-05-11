Meridian Protection Group owner Rick Beddoes said security officers across the country were facing an increasingly violent workplaces.

A SECURITY company owner has raised concerns about the safety of security personnel working in crowd control environments after repeated incidents in Sydney.

His concerns follow two separate major incidents over the Easter weekend locally where security guards were left with broken ribs, fractured hands, groin injuries and missing teeth.

Meridian Protection Group owner Rick Beddoes, who was awarded the 2016 Australian Security Industry Awards 2016 Security Guard of the Year award, said security officers across the country were facing an increasingly violent workplace during crowd control due to patrons under the influence of drugs.

"When my employees, a former Australian SAS Special Operations Commando of ten years along with a former Australian Special Operations Soldier of over 15 years state, 'We feel safer working on deployment in warzones overseas than we do here performing crowd control duties in a regional area' then that really says it all to me," Mr Beddoes said.

"As an employer, by law in NSW I must provide as safe a working environment as I can and at the moment that is becoming increasingly difficult under current legislation restraints," he said.

"We are often dealing with the same level of incidents as the police before the police arrive with absolutely nothing to protect ourselves."

He has suggested the New South Wales government review legislation around crowd control security.

He said violent patrons may not feel pain when under the influence of drugs and often had trouble comprehending security requests and this in turn posed significant risks in attempting to deal with any subsequent violent reactions.

Mr Beddoes said the security industry was heavily regulated by NSW Police Force Security Licencing & Enforcement Directorate and companies were required to undergo stringent checks and hold different licences to comply with professional standards.

Australian Security Industry Association Limited compliance and regulatory affairs spokesperson Peter Johnson said the industry continued to work with the government and regulators to ensure they provide the most safe and secure work environment possible.

"In certain industry sector they are experiencing increasing aggression and it is a recognised issue in emergency hospital department, crowd control areas in hotels and nightclubs where people may be under the influence of alcohol and drugs," Mr Johnson said.

"At the moment the security industry continues to gather data to present information to the government," he said.

"We encourage users of security services to undertake appropriate risk assessment of venues or events."

NSW Police Force Security Licencing & Enforcement Directorate director Cameron Smith stated the issues raised by Mr Beddoes fell within the Firearms Registry's domain.

A NSW Police Force spokesperson said there were strict regulations around weapons and at present there were no rules in place for security operators to use weapons for the protection of others.

"This Act does not authorise the issuing of permits for a person to use a prohibited weapon for personal protection or the protection of another person," they said.