FOND FAREWELL: Life Without Barriers foster carers farewell their much loved support worker Cathy McGrath (front row, second from left) at the Grafton District Services Club on Friday. Tim Howard
Parenting

'We love her to bits': Fond farewell for foster care worker

Tim Howard
by
12th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

THE CARERS at local foster care organisation Life Without Borders know exactly what they have lost with the retirement of support worker Cathy McGrath.

With more than 15 years as both a foster carer and support worker for the group, they realise they have lost a person who ensures carers and children are matched well, but who can empathise with their experiences in one of the most challenging caring fields.

On Friday most of the carers she has supported gathered to give here a farewell lunch at the Grafton District Services Club.

Ms McGrath estimates she has cared for 10 children in her 15 years with LWB and placed another 100 children with local carers.

"I tell my carers you have to look at it like planting a seed," she said. "You can't see what's going to happen, but at least you've given that seed a chance to sprout.

"In the desert if there wasn't any seed, there'd be no life when it rained. That's the idea I like to pass on to our carers."

One of the carers who organised Friday's send-off, Gail Hindle-Shaw said Ms McGrath would be hard to replace.

"Having Cathy there at the end of the phone when you're having an emergency was so reassuring," she said.

"You knew that with her experience as a carer you always going to get sound advice.

Ms Hindle-Shaw said there was also another reason she would be missed.

"We loved her to bits," she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

