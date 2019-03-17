'We need to make changes'

THERE is a saying: 'Nothing changes, if nothing changes'.

I have decided to stand for the Seat of Clarence because I believe people here are ready for change and they are savvy.

They have had enough of the major parties and know real change is required just as we have seen with our banks, churches, cricket, institutions, aged care and disability.

Clarence needs a truly independent voice.

An independent ensures our voice comes from our region, not the head office of some political party in Sydney. It allows a greater focus on local issues such as our 23 per cent youth unemployment rate and the sustainability of our small businesses once the highway upgrade moves on.

It makes certain that local problems will not be forgotten.

Clarence Valley and Richmond Valley Councils have 20-year economic plans identifying key economic drivers and projects for our region. The blueprint for long-term sustainable growth is there, all that is needed is a member with the courage and leadership to see it through.

My voting record on Clarence Valley Council speaks to my courage to do what is right and what is necessary. I choose to show leadership by example, as I did when I lobbied for the Wave 5 contractors, Justice 4 Norma and mental health.

The major parties in New South Wales would have us face our challenges divided. They would separate us through their petty bickering and small-minded scare campaigns, focused on each other and not the people who matter - the voters.

This election you have the chance to tell them they don't get to do this any more. To tell them that power isn't their right, but a privilege. To tell them that you cannot be taken for granted.

Vote independent to make sure they hear you.

We are at a significant crossroads here in the Clarence Valley where we are being forced to navigate the impacts of a highway bypass and the transition to the digital economy at the same time. There is no precedent for this level of change.

As far as I can see we have two choices on how we head down this path. We can be the front seat driver and do what is in the best interest of our community or we can be the back seat driver and have no real say in what direction we are being taken on.

The big question you need to ask yourself now is - which candidate is better positioned to unite and lead our community without fear or favour as we navigate this important change?

Is it the candidate who has to fall in behind party lines where community comes a distant second or the candidate who has community carved into her heart and mind.