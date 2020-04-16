Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill Gates, right, says US president Donald Trump's decision to cut funding to the World Health Organisation is dangerous.
Bill Gates, right, says US president Donald Trump's decision to cut funding to the World Health Organisation is dangerous.
News

We need to stick with WHO

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S not something you would say too often, but “Thank you Bill Gates”.

If he’s not the worlds richest man, he’s in the grand final and yesterday he called out his president Donald Trump over the lunacy of not funding the World Health Organisation.

“It’s as dangerous as it sounds” Gates said. And he’s spot on.

It was disturbing to see some Australian politicians jump on board, what is clearly a Trumpian tactic to find a scapegoat for his country’s disastrous handling of the coronavirus crisis.

It is right to be impatient with WHO and it’s parent body, the United Nations.

They are guilty of many mistakes, including tardiness recognising the seriousness of the current pandemic.

For all its faults the WHO is co-ordinating a worldwide response to the spread of the virus. It provides resources and collates enormous amounts of up to date information from around the world for policy makers.

What countries must do is not return to nationalistic decision making.

We saw what could happen when countries went alone during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918-21.

The coordinated response to the COVID-19 crisis has not been perfect, but history shows it’s been our best effort yet.

The alternative does not bear thinking about.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police on lookout around Clarence Valley campgrounds

        premium_icon Police on lookout around Clarence Valley campgrounds

        News Owners of one caravan park revealed that police patrols occurred daily around their patch of paradise

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        News State records just 11 new cases in last 24 hours

        Craving a Maccas run? Here’s how you can get it delivered

        premium_icon Craving a Maccas run? Here’s how you can get it delivered

        Food & Entertainment McDonalds Grafton has joined with its big-city counterparts in offering a...

        DEX FILES: Spacemen miss moon as lives saved

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Spacemen miss moon as lives saved

        News Dramatic tale of survival in space fit for a Hollywood blockbuster