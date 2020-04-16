We need to stick with WHO

Bill Gates, right, says US president Donald Trump's decision to cut funding to the World Health Organisation is dangerous.

Bill Gates, right, says US president Donald Trump's decision to cut funding to the World Health Organisation is dangerous.

IT’S not something you would say too often, but “Thank you Bill Gates”.

If he’s not the worlds richest man, he’s in the grand final and yesterday he called out his president Donald Trump over the lunacy of not funding the World Health Organisation.

“It’s as dangerous as it sounds” Gates said. And he’s spot on.

It was disturbing to see some Australian politicians jump on board, what is clearly a Trumpian tactic to find a scapegoat for his country’s disastrous handling of the coronavirus crisis.

It is right to be impatient with WHO and it’s parent body, the United Nations.

They are guilty of many mistakes, including tardiness recognising the seriousness of the current pandemic.

For all its faults the WHO is co-ordinating a worldwide response to the spread of the virus. It provides resources and collates enormous amounts of up to date information from around the world for policy makers.

What countries must do is not return to nationalistic decision making.

We saw what could happen when countries went alone during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918-21.

The coordinated response to the COVID-19 crisis has not been perfect, but history shows it’s been our best effort yet.

The alternative does not bear thinking about.