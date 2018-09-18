'We need to support the backbone of Australia'

Chantell Clayton, Hallie Graham and Bella Masters from Studio One Dance Academy will all be performing at the About for Drought.

LAST year, Kylee White travelled from the east coast to the west coast and saw the devastation of the drought first hand.

"We saw the affect of drought on people,” she said.

This was one of the reasons that spurred Ms White, Mark Orion and Gail Harding to organise the About for Drought, a fundraiser at the Clarence River Jockey Club for the Aussie Helpers.

"This is not just about the drought, it's about all of us and how it affects everyone,” she said. "If we don't have meat, cotton, food, Australia doesn't get look after, it's about the impact on everybody.

"(The impact is already starting to show), people don't realise that, it's not just the farmers... it's impacting the cities, towns, livelihoods, farmers are dying. kids are losing their fathers because they don't now how to deal with this... they don't know how to ask for help.

"We've seen it, we've stayed in it, we've lived it, and it breaks my heart.”

The About For Drought started as an idea for a raffle with a soccer club and morphed into a massive fundraiser with performers, kids activities, community organisation, activites and more.

"We're also doing a thing called a note for home, which is free for everyone to write to a farmer or farmers families to give them a little bit of support and help with their mental health issues,” Ms White said.

"I think we want the farmers to know that we care, we love them, they are the backbone of the country and if the government won't do (enough) about it, we will.”

Entry to the family fun day is a gold coin donation with raffles, an auction and more.

At 1pm, they wil hold a 'rain dance' where everyone will do the Nutbush. For every person who dances, people will donate $1 to the cause.

You can find out more information on the About for Drought Community Fun Day Facebook page.