Opinion

We only reap what we sow

27th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

HOW can we expect our heads of government to show respect for the earth when we can't even do it in our own backyard?

I've always considered the short-term nature of our political system as its greatest flaw. It leaves politicians far too short-sighted - they're not accountable for the future.

For many, the blatant ignoring by governments of major environmental issues while topping up the short-term coffers and securing another seat at the next election has reached a tipping point.

Today's front page article depicts people from rural areas whose livelihoods are directly impacted calling on the NSW Government to prioritise necessities such as clean water, air and land over coal and gas projects, and to invest heavily into renewable energy.

However there is a rather poignant piece on page 16 today, in Tucabia Public School's submission for The Daily Examiner's News in Education Newspaper of the Year Competition, the Tucabia Times.

The article "Tucabia talks rubbish" conveys the anguish and disbelief felt by primary school students when they discovered the extent of rubbishin their own neighbourhood on Clean Up Australia Day.

Some great examples gave the story emotive impact.

Type "Great Pacific Garbage Patch" into Google. It's as easy to find as "main cause of carbon pollution".

australian government environmental issues from the editor's desk nsw governement opinion our say
