Coffs-Clarence Highway patrol officers, A/Insp Jarrod Langan and Sr Const Mark Whittaker. Photo: Trevor Veale
News

‘We will be out there’: Police issue warning to drivers

Jasmine Minhas
8th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
DRIVERS on Coffs-Clarence roads are being warned that with amped up resources, Traffic and Highway officers are patrolling the streets at all hours of the day.

"The highway patrol resources we have here in Coffs are now at the best they've ever been," Northern Region Traffic Acting Inspector Jarrod Langan said.

A/Insp Langan's warning has come following the arrest of a disqualified driver who led police on a chase through Coffs Harbour in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A number of police vehicles were on patrol at the time, and the increased resources saw road spikes swiftly deployed within just 60 seconds of the pursuit being initiated.

The incident took place on what was the second day of a local Traffic and Highway Patrol police operation, launched to coincide with the start of school holidays.

"We had three patrol vehicles out there in the very early hours of the morning, so it's a clear message to people out there driving who think they won't see police - we will be out there."

 

A/Insp Jarrod Langan says Traffic and Highway Patrol resources in the district are at the best they’ve ever been. Photo: Trevor Veale
A/Insp Langan's comments echo those of Coffs-Clarence Police District Commander Superintendent Steven Clarke, who earlier this week pleaded with motorists to be alert while driving during the holidays.

Supt Clarke said it was important to be aware of the fact that some drivers have not been behind the wheel in over three months due to Covid-19.

"With Queensland reopening its border with NSW from Friday, July 10 and many people heading north to chase the warmer weather, we all have to be patient - there will be delays, there will be congestion, but please take your time and don't rush," he said.

Supt Clarke said a total of 10 fatalities from seven crashes have taken place on Coffs-Clarence roads this year alone.

"This is ten too many fatalities," he said.

Coffs-Clarence Police District Commander, Detective Superintendent Steve Clarke pictured speaking about the region's tragic road toll in 2019.
Supt Clarke grappled with what was a horrific year on Coffs-Clarence roads, with the road toll hitting a devastating 21 during 2019.

Centre for Road Safety statistics show that this was a concerning increase compared to the 11 fatalities that occurred in 2018.

"With a larger volume of vehicles and caravans on the road, we are urging drivers to please take it easy and don't rush - it's better to get to your destination a couple of hours later than not arriving at all," Supt Clarke said.

