Man shot dead after police respond to disturbance

UPDATE 2.20AM: POLICE have confirmed a man was shot dead during an altercation in North Rockhampton last night.

It's understood police were called to a disturbance at a home on Geoff Wilson Drive at Norman Gardens just after 7pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed officers had drawn their weapons and fired, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesman could not confirm if the man was armed at the time.

The Ethical Standards Command will investigate.

A man has been shot by police during an incident at Norman Gardens this evening. https://t.co/wkZWF6YZ8y — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) August 31, 2018

UPDATE 8.30PM: POLICE are still dealing with a situation involving a gunshot in north Rockhampton.

Police media could not provide a further update as police were still on scene at the "sensitive incident".

#BREAKING: Police on scene of a shooting at a Rockhampton home. More to come @9NewsCentralQld @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/LALLBnybia — Alexandra Cullen (@AllyCullen_9) August 31, 2018

7.50PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a gunshot in north Rockhampton tonight.

An alert came through regarding a gunshot around 7.30pm to Geoff Wilson drive, Norman Gardens.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was reports of a weapon being fired.

He also confirmed there are reports of a person being injured.

Police are currently "dealing" with the situation.

At this stage, it does appear there is no risk to the community and the matter is under control.

More details are expected to follow later.