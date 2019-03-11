Weapons arrest, drug incident at dance festival

COFFS-Clarence Police made one arrest related to weapons while another person was conveyed to hospital in an otherwise incident-free G-Fest on Saturday night.

Coffs-Clarence Police duty officer Chief Inspector Shari Allison praised the overall behaviour of those who attended event at Clarence River Jockey Club.

"There were about 500 people that attended and they were all well behaved," she said.

"However, there was one person conveyed to hospital suspected of a drug-induced psychoisis, and an arrest regarding some weapons and a domestic offence, including two knives seized.

"We had a number of extra police in place to ensure that there were no further issues surrounding drugs or anti-social behaviour."