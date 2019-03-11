Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
dssdsdAll the people and lights from G-Fest.
dssdsdAll the people and lights from G-Fest. Adam Hourigan
Crime

Weapons arrest, drug incident at dance festival

Bill North
by
11th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFS-Clarence Police made one arrest related to weapons while another person was conveyed to hospital in an otherwise incident-free G-Fest on Saturday night.

Coffs-Clarence Police duty officer Chief Inspector Shari Allison praised the overall behaviour of those who attended event at Clarence River Jockey Club.

"There were about 500 people that attended and they were all well behaved," she said.

"However, there was one person conveyed to hospital suspected of a drug-induced psychoisis, and an arrest regarding some weapons and a domestic offence, including two knives seized.

"We had a number of extra police in place to ensure that there were no further issues surrounding drugs or anti-social behaviour."

clarence crime clarence river jockey club coffs clarence police dance festival g-fest
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    BREAKING POINT: Social housing crisis imminent

    premium_icon BREAKING POINT: Social housing crisis imminent

    Politics GRAFTON is not ready for increased demand on social services due to an influx of up to 300 families in the new jail age.

    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    News Mayor Knight is fed up with a lack of transparency from the RMS.

    GALLERY: Women with a view for change

    premium_icon GALLERY: Women with a view for change

    News More than 200 women gathered to celebrate their day

    Sign up for Kayo plus online access in footy’s No.1 deal

    Sign up for Kayo plus online access in footy’s No.1 deal

    Sport Sign up for the best sports deal before the NRL and AFL launch