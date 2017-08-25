21°
Wearing purple for bullying and suicide prevention

Caitlan Charles | 25th Aug 2017 10:08 AM
WINNER: Stunning tree and purple carpet in Arthur St submitted to The Daily Examiner's Facebook page as part of our Jacaranda-themed Cover Image of the Week.
FOR a month of the year, Grafton is coated in a sea of purple.

From Jacaranda trees blooming, to their flowers coating our grounds, Grafton is a purple city.

Today is Wear it Purple Day, which is all about the prevention of bullying and suicide preventions.

Today, the NSW Police have come out in support of Wear it Purple Day and officers from across the state will make a stand in purple today to promote the acceptance of young people of diverse genders, sexes, and sexualities that make up our community.

The annual event was launched in 2010 by two students and has now grown into an international celebration; spreading the simple message that 'you have the right to be proud of who you are.'

South Grafton High School are getting behind Wear it Purple with a day of celebration of everyone at the school.

To take part in Wear it Purple day, dress in purple and show your support for the cause.

