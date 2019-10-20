Weaterstones band together for Brothers imposing win

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Brothers Clocktower and Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving came into their first season fixture with a point to prove on Saturday and an epic battle followed at JJ Lawrence Fields.

Electing to bat first, Tucabia-Copmanhurst were slow out of the blocks with Matt Summers (16) and Derek Woods (29) struggling to get an early hold on the game.

Things looked positive after Bob McKenzie (65) stepped up for his side but once the number four was caught by Jake Kroehnert, the wickets fell thick and fast for Tucabia-Copmanhurst with Brothers' Jack (3-25) and Bill Weatherstone (1-30) pitching in with some top notch bowling.

Chasing a challenging but achievable total of 160, Brothers' openers Mick Summers (34) and Jack Weatherstone (49) looked confident from the get-go and racked up the runs to blitz ahead with an opening partnership of 88.

Kroehnert (36) was next up and he continued to chisel away at the Tucabia-Copmanhurst total with some smart shot positioning, working the opposition's fielders at JJ Lawrence.

It looked as though Tucabia-Copmanhurst wouldn't be able to find an answer but Matt Summers pitched in with a two-wicket haul.

But the seamer's efforts were too little too late as Jamie Firth took finished the job alongside Kroehnert with eight wickets to spare.

The imposing win sees last year's minor premiers get off on the right foot ahead of what will be a tough test next weekend against a reinvigorated Coutts Crossing side with a number of North Coast Cricket Council Premier League players returning to the fore.