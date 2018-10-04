WEATHER: Are the rains coming this weekend?

Menu
Rainfall predicted for this weekend.
Weather

Adam Hourigan
by
4th Oct 2018 7:26 AM

IF YOU'RE looking to get into the outdoors this weekend, the Bureau has some bad news for you.

According to the Bureau of Meterology, A trough lies over western and southern New South Wales, and is forecast to move gradually towards the northeast today.

Within this trough, a low is expected to develop off central parts of the coast late Thursday or Friday, while a high pressure ridge strengthens to the south.

This system will bring rain to most districts over the next day or two, with some central areas likely to see moderate to heavy falls. The trough is expected to weaken on the weekend.

For Grafton this means the strong possibility of a thunderstorm tonight, followed by between 10-20mm of rain on Friday with another thunderstorm in the afternoon. Yamba can expect the same, with slightly lower predicted rainfall.

Inland rainfall predictions show between 25-30mm of rain to fall west of the Clarence Valley.

On the weekend, there is again a 70-80% chance of rain in both areas with rainfall easing to between 4-8mm.

These showers are expected to continue well into next week, with rain predicted through until next Thursday.

Grafton received 52.2mm of rain in September, with the highest fall recorded 15mm on September 8,

