Weather causes severe damage to highway

1st Apr 2017 11:04 AM
CRACKED AND BROKEN: A truck narrowly avoids a large pothole on the Pacific Hwy near Ulmarra.
CRACKED AND BROKEN: A truck narrowly avoids a large pothole on the Pacific Hwy near Ulmarra. Jarrard Potter

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway between Grafton and Ballina.

Severe weather has caused damage to the road surface and significant potholes have formed in a number of locations along the highway.　

Electronic message signs are in place advising road users of the rough surface and to drive with care. Motorists are strongly advised to follow the direction of signs and slowdown in these areas to avoid vehicle damage.

Roads and Maritime Services is monitoring conditions and is coordinating maintenance crews to carry out repairs and clean up as quickly as possible.

The safety of the travelling public is Roads and Maritime's' number one priority.

Motorists are reminded if the road is flooded, not to attempt to travel through as the conditions are unpredictable. Crews are working as quickly as possible to reopen roads as soon as it is safe to do so.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this important work.

The State road network will continued to be monitored and repairs prioritised to ensure the safety of all road users.

Motorists are advised to call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App for the latest traffic conditions.

Grafton Daily Examiner
