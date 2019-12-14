Weather conditions an early Christmas present for fireys

Firefighters and aircraft working on the Myall Creek Road fire north of Maclean. Hot and dry conditions are fanning the fire.

EASING conditions across firegrounds in the Clarence Valley could mean fireys will have the opportunity to spend Christmas with their families.

Across the Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour and Bellingen local government areas, 16 fires are still burning but all but three are now under control.

While the wet weather has been an early Christmas present for many, Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley District Superintendent Stuart Watts said the weather has been a double-edged sword, hampering some suppression efforts at backburning and making fire trails dangerous to access. Lightning strikes from storms have also seen a number of spot fires light over the past few days.

"It's been too wet in places to backburn and secure sections of fire that are still burning," he said.

"On the evening of Wednesday we received some pretty severe lightning storms that caused a number of smaller bushfires that have been quickly contained by our local RFS resources including National Parks and Forresty Corp firefighters, assisted by aircraft and heavy plant.

"Also with trying to use vehicles on clay-based tracks the rain makes it very slippery, and when that could injure fireghters or we damage vehicles or the track itself sometimes it's best to just stop, and then get back to work.

"It's not over yet."

Supt Watts said there were still a few fires of concern to the RFS in the Clarence Valley LGA.

"The fires that are of concern to us include the Washpool fire burning north of the Gwydir Highway from Coaldale Valley west to the boundary of Tenterfield local government area," he said.

"It's difficult to access that fire due to the Gwydir Hwy being closed due to landslip and fire damaged trees but RFS are working with Transport NSW to clean that road up for general access and allow firefighting access.

"The other fire of concern is the Mount Kaloe fire that's burning south of the Gwydir Hwy, there's still a couple of areas that are open around Mt Ramornie and we're working on closing those gates so that fire can be contained.

"Bald Knob in the Yuarygir State Conservation Area was secured Thursday but backburning was hampered a little by high humidity so we're working to strengthen those containment lines so it'll be a few days before we can confidently say that fire is contained.

"We're looking reasonable for containment and I'm hoping that if we don't' get weather that affects us, either too dry or too wet, we will get these fires at contained status by the December 19 and that way a lot of our firefighters could spend much deserved time with their loved ones over Christmas."

Supt Watts said subject to any flare-ups, the Myall Creek Rd fire that had threatened Iluka, Woombah, Tullymorgan and Ashby Heights should be brought under control in the coming days.

"These fires are a long way from being called 'out', they'll be patrolled for weeks to come and there'll always be flare-ups, there'll be tree drops," he said.

"Some of the fires are burnt into dry swamps that hold a lot of peat and that reignites from time to time, so depending on how much rain we get the firefighting will go on for quite some time, we will still need to attend these jobs on a regular basis."

Supt Watts said the ranks for the Clarence Valley RFS had been bolstered by a strike team from Tasmania, and three firefighters from Canada.

"The Tasmanian strike team have done a lot of work in supporting the local brigades in fighting these fires for a number of months now," he said.

"The three Canadian firefighters will be here for a month, one is working at our air base as our air attack supervisor and two are working in the control centre at Ulmarra and they've chimed in well and made a good contribution to the firefighting effort."