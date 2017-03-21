Weather forces dominant cricket force from grand finals

EARLY CELEBRATIONS: Tucabia-Copmanhurst will be celebrating a proud season a week earlier than usual with no senior side in grand finals.

CRICKET: It was a tough weekend for Tucabia Copmanhurst Cricket Club as they watched the deluge wash away any chances of playing grand final cricket in the 2016/17 Clarence River Cricket Association season.

Running hot off the back of dominant minor semi final performances last weekend, both the Tucabia Premier League and second grade sides were good chances of clinching preliminary final wins before weekend storms washed away all games.

"It was a disappointing weekend for the club,” president Derek Woods said.

"We were actually really confident in both grades that we could make it to the grand final. They both played really good games on the semi-final weekend and were riding the momentum.

"In the end it comes back to not playing well enough during the year to put us in the position where we were not at the mercy of the rain.”

Next weekend's grand final round in the CRCA will be the first time this decade that Tucabia-Copmanhurst has not had a team in any senior grade deciders.

It has been an incredible run of success for the club that has featured in the last four Premier League finals that Woods admitted was due to come to an end.

"It will definitely be something different not seeing Tucabia in action on grand final day, but in the same breath it had to happen at some stage,” he said.

"Like every club we have had a lot of injuries this year and that has made us dig deep into our reserve stocks and move players all through the grades.

"It makes it hard throughout the season.

"It was definitely a proud season though for our club.

"It was a little bittersweet with the way we were knocked out at the weekend, but overall the club numbers are strong and we have done some great community work including raising a fair bit of money for the Grafton Base Hospital through our trivia night earlier this year.”

In what are good signs for the future of Tucabia, the club's under-12 side clinched premiership glory after an undefeated CRJCA season.