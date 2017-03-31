26°
News

Weather forces ferry closures

Caitlan Charles | 31st Mar 2017 1:05 PM
The Ulmarra ferry at work on Thursday.
The Ulmarra ferry at work on Thursday. Bob Northam

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH the rising level of the Clarence River and a flood warning from the Bureau of Meteorology, Roads and Maritime have advised the Ulmarra and Lawrence ferry services have now been closed.

A minor flood warning has been issued for the Clarence River at Grafton with water levels expected to rise into this evening.

The ferries have been moved to a safer location, due to the risk of damage from debris to the ferries and the cables they run on.

Once the river recedes, it will take about 24 hours to move the ferries back to the crossings and re-attach the cables.

RMS advises motorists to make alternate arrangements and restrict travel during heavy rainfall.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download Live Traffic App or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence weather lawrence ferry road closures roads and maratime services ulmarra ferry

Clarence River still rising at the Gorge

Clarence River still rising at the Gorge

Clarence Gorge resident Neil Winters is the unofficial flood warning system, and he's been right before. So we asked him what to expect in the coming days...

Flood is in the air: the cause of that timely aroma

The darker waters of the Orara, right, meets the Clarence River during rising flood waters in 2013.

What's that stench?

ALERT: Lismore flood appears to have peaked at 11.59m

Bruno Poles helps to evacaute the Little polli & the Blackbird store in Lismore after the evacuation order is given.

A height of 11.59m reached at 11am however high tide yet to come

10 things to do this week

plunge in focus

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Local Partners

Weather forces ferry closures

Rising river heights sees ferries on the Clarence moved to safety

Flooding 'blessing and a curse' for sugar cane farmers

Sunshine Sugar update on floods

Wet weather won't stop the music

Don't miss Margaret River duo Salt Tree this Sunday at Yamba's Pacific Hotel.

GIG GUIDE: The show must go on - check out what's on this weekend

Plunge opening going ahead rain, hail or shine

Flickerfest is screening the Best of Australian shorts at the Saraton Theatre on Friday night.

Plunging through the bad weather

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Coffs' outfit Joseph's Coat heads to Jacaranda city

ON THE WAY: Joseph's Coat.

Coffs band makes it Grafton debut

Wet weather won't stop the music

Don't miss Margaret River duo Salt Tree this Sunday at Yamba's Pacific Hotel.

GIG GUIDE: The show must go on - check out what's on this weekend

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 Friday 5th May...

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

They built them solid and they built them to last

6 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 3 $425,000

This Maclean family home in the quite Cul de sac of Ayr Street was constructed by a local builder in the day when the supply of good sound hardwood was plentiful. ...

The Perfect Lifestyle Awaits

3 Harold Tory Drive, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 3 $615,000

The love, care, and pride that the current owners have put into this home is something that will immediately impress upon inspection here. With not a cent to be...

AUCTION 2ND MAY, 2017

131 ROGAN BRIDGE ROAD, Waterview Heights 2460

House 5 2 6 Auction

There is absolutely no denying that the Waterview Heights demand is higher than the supply. Like always though the property must be suitable to your personal...

Fall in love with Yesterday

36 George Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 FASTRAK

This beautiful 3 bedroom home is quite the treat for an ageless beauty. Low set brick home with single lock up garage and carport/entertaining area. This home has...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 On Site 1:30pm...

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Private Setting 300m To River

23 Loxton Ave, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 1 $415,000

Ideal retirement or rental option with this solid brick and tile home located in a quiet street. Lovingly maintained by original owner it just awaits your creative...

5 Acre hidden pearl on Woodford Island

50 South Arm School Road, Woodford Island 2463

4 3 3 On Site 11:00 am...

Hustle, bustle and noise all belong on the endangered species list in this peaceful, rural setting. A genuine oasis of calm in an increasingly frantic society.

Your Own 50 Acre Hidden Paradise

183 Mororo Road, Mororo 2469

House 2 2 4 Auction

Ordinarily you would be searching high and low for a property like this. Hidden away in a private hinterland setting, but still only 15 minutes from the beautiful...

An Immaculately Presented Home

18 Silky Oak Close, Lawrence 2460

House 3 2 3 $455,000

From the minute you step onto 18 Silky Oak Close Lawrence you know you have arrived at a place where time and energy have gone into a home that delivers a little...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Projects drive market growth in Clarence Valley

IN DEMAND: Yamba emerged as a top performer in houses and units in the latest real estate figures.

Influx of jobs to region bodes well for real estate

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!