Weather forces ferry closures

The Ulmarra ferry at work on Thursday.

WITH the rising level of the Clarence River and a flood warning from the Bureau of Meteorology, Roads and Maritime have advised the Ulmarra and Lawrence ferry services have now been closed.

A minor flood warning has been issued for the Clarence River at Grafton with water levels expected to rise into this evening.

The ferries have been moved to a safer location, due to the risk of damage from debris to the ferries and the cables they run on.

Once the river recedes, it will take about 24 hours to move the ferries back to the crossings and re-attach the cables.

RMS advises motorists to make alternate arrangements and restrict travel during heavy rainfall.

