Weather forecast for Ramornie and Grafton Cup Days

POSSIBLE showers might put a dampener on the Ramornie and Grafton Cup days, according to the latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Strengthening onshore winds along the NSW and QLD coasts will produce showers, with the BOM predicting a 30% chance of showers on Wednesday and 50% chance on Thursday.

However at this stage, there shouldn't be too much in it, with less than 1mm predicted to fall.

RELATED:

JULY CARNIVAL: 20 to 1 Best Moments of All Time

What's on this July Racing Carnival

Apart from possible showers, the forecast predicts a top of 19 degrees for both of the main race days with 15 to 25kmh southerly winds during the morning before becoming light in the afternoon and evening.

With the Maclean Cup Day on Sunday, the forecast is a little more favourable, with a partly cloudy day forecast for Grafton, with a top of 21 degrees, and a 20% chance of less than 1mm.