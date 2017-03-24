Weather: Low pressure system to linger inland

THE Northern Rivers is in for a weekend of rain, but should escape any severe weather warnings.

While yesterday afternoon a severe weather warning was issued, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast indicates that won't happen again today.

The BoM said the current weather situation was due to a trough of low pressure over western New South Wales while a high pressure system south of Tasmania slowly moved east.

The trough is expected to linger over the inland through to Saturday, as the high extends a ridge along the New South Wales coast over the weekend.

Friday is set to be a cloudy day with a 90% chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with patchy fog inland in the early morning and a 50% chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds, with overnight temperatures falling to around 19 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Sunday is forecast to be partly cloudy with the chance of fog in the morning, mainly inland and a 70% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.

Light winds, with overnight temperatures falling to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.