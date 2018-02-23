WEATHER: Rainy weekend ahead for Valley

THE Queensland coast is currently being smashed by rain leading to wide spread flood watches across the Fraser and Sunshine Coast,.but the large falls will not extend into Northern NSW according to the Bureau.

Rain is still forecast across the weekend and into next week, with falls of between 15-20mm expected on Saturday and Sunday in Grafton and Yamba.

Thunderstorms are predicted for each of the afternoons in the weekend.

Winds are predicted to be around the 15-20kmh mark inland and on the coast, with high wind and surf warnings current further south in the Hunter, and swells not expected to reach the heavy levels encountered last week.