WEATHER: 'Recipe for fires' on the way

TEMPERATURES are rising ahead of the long weekend in NSW, bringing with them a renewed fire danger warning and record-breaking temperatures.

From tomorrow the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts large areas of NSW will experience above average temperatures as a burst of heat continues to move eastwards.

While Saturday is expected to cool off in south-eastern areas, the heat is likely to return to many areas on Sunday. Temperatures in some locations are expected to be between five and ten degrees above average for this time of year.

Sunday and Monday are currently the days of greatest concern on the northern NSW firegrounds, with anticipated high temperatures and low humidity potentially pushing fire danger ratings to Severe and Extreme levels in some areas.

Meteorologist, Helen Reid said expected conditions would provide the recipe for fires: "We have warm dry hot air, with the cold front moving through, that will increase the wind speed. Whilst the wind speeds might not be notable in themselves, when combined with those really hot temperatures, that means that the fire danger ratings are heading from very high into severe territory".

The message for people of the Northern Rivers is "be prepared for Sunday to Monday".

"The cold front will be half way through state on the Sunday, that means that Monday has still got extra heating to happen for the north east, so they're not going to get respite in the far north east until Tuesday," Ms Reid said.

She said people needed to be mindful of the fire danger right through Sunday, building into Monday.

Forecast temperatures for the Clarence Valley

In Grafton, temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees today with zero chance of rain. However, coastal winds should keep things relatively comfortable this afternoon at 15 to 25km/h. The same can't be said for Monday unfortunately with a maximum of 38 degrees and winds primarily from the west in the morning, then north-easterly during the afternoon.

In Yamba, temperatures are expected to reach a comfortable 25 degrees today and 29 degrees on Monday.

For Maclean, it's going to reach 28 degrees today and 33 degrees on Monday.

For those eager to see some rain there might be a sprinkle tomorrow, but if you can hold out for Wednesday and Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a 60 percent chance of showers across parts of the Clarence Valley.