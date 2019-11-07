Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Weather system brings dangerous fire conditions to region

Tara Miko
by and Tara Miko
7th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VERY high fire danger rating will remain in place for the Darling Downs today before conditions worsen tomorrow.

Rural Fire Service Acting Area Director for Darling Downs John Welke said the heightened conditions were due to a surface trough moving through the area tomorrow.

"It's a massive system moving through that will see some quite blustery winds around the 40km/h mark," Inspector Welke said.

"We will also see some warm temperatures in the low to mid-30s with relatively low humidity."

Inspector Welke said the conditions were being likened to Central Queensland's Deepwater bushfire emergency last November when thousands of hectares of land was burned and homes lost.

"They are similar conditions to that," he said.

"We will be increasing our bushfire preparedness levels with our crews in preparation for Friday's weather."

Conditions are expected to ease across the weekend.

No new permits to light fires will be issued in the foreseeable future, and residents are urged to be extra vigilant in coming days.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        premium_icon What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        News Crown case in the Edwards' murder trial produces insightful evidence on pings sent from Sharon Edwards' mobile phone after she was last seen alive.

        • 7th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
        42yo man found dead in Clarence River tragedy

        premium_icon 42yo man found dead in Clarence River tragedy

        News Body discovered by police two days after he went missing

        PURPLE POWER: Jacaranda spirit saves stranded tour group

        premium_icon PURPLE POWER: Jacaranda spirit saves stranded tour group

        Offbeat How Carl Barron, a taxi driver and school teachers saved tourists

        IN COURT: Five people appearing in Grafton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Five people appearing in Grafton Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        • 7th Nov 2019 8:24 AM