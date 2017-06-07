19°
News

Weather warning: East coast set for a hammering

Benedict Brook | 7th Jun 2017 3:06 PM
The total forecast rainfall for the next week. The purple area is hanging around the NSW coast and could see rainfall of up to 200mm.
The total forecast rainfall for the next week. The purple area is hanging around the NSW coast and could see rainfall of up to 200mm. Bureau of Meteorology

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SYDNEY was warned it could be hit with its wettest weather for two months. Turns out a deluge this big hasn't been seen for more like four months.

Almost 60mm of rain fell. That's more rain than fell on the Harbour City in the previous eight weeks combined.

It's showing no sign of abating, with warnings of storms for Sydney and another weather system on the way. The rain "could stick around for a week", according to Sky News Weather meteorologist Tom Saunders.

The lashing of coastal areas of NSW comes as records break elsewhere. Canberra has just shivered through its coldest ever start to winter. Perth, in contrast, has basked in its warmest kick-off to the season.

Elsewhere, a high pressure system is leading to clear skies, cold nights but mild days across the southern parts of the country.

The culprit for Sydney's dreary downpours has been an East Coast low working its way up the coast from the Tasman Sea. The skies opened after dark on Tuesday evening and have just kept going, with 55mm falling on Sydney's Observatory in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday.

Winds reached 80km/h close to Sydney Airport. A gust of 115km/h, which barrelled through the Royal National Park between Sydney and Wollongong, was gale force in all but name but the Bureau don't classify gales outside of populated areas.

While it's certainly sodden, Mr Saunders said Sydneysiders have had a lucky escape with the rain and winds just below the official yardstick of being declared severe by the Bureau of Meteorology.

"The rainfall has been heavy but it's not quite at the level to get flooding. If the winds were 10km/h stronger and the rain a touch heavier it would have been a warning," Mr Saunders told news.com.au.

But don't rest easy yet, the downpours looks set to continue.

"The rain could stick around for an entire week along the NSW coastline. We could easily see another 50mm today, in fact Newcastle has already seen 20mm since just 9am," Mr Saunders said.

 

Sydney could face its wettest period in months.
Sydney could face its wettest period in months. News Corp Australia

The rain is settling in over Sydney on Wednesday, with the possibility of thunderstorms and maximums of 19C and 13C at night. While it will ease off on Thursday, as the East Coast low exits stage left, it won't clear completely.

"Then everything will re-intensify as onshore winds combine with a near stationary upper low over inland NSW," said Mr Saunders.

"Even heavier rain is possible along the northern coastline, with models now tipping a major rain event and the real possibility of flooding through the weekend and next week.

"The cumulative weekly falls could exceed 200mm along the northern half of the NSW coast north from Port Stephens, that's nearly a winter's worth of rain in just seven days," he said.

This could mean flash flooding in northern NSW and heavy falls in Queensland's south east including the Gold Coast.



QUEENSLAND

The mercury plunged to a freezing 2.6 degrees at Beaudesert, west of the holiday city before 5am on Tuesday.

Temperatures could drop to as low as 7C tonight, making it the coldest night this year so far, reported the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Further north in Brisbane, highs of 20C will sink to 8C overnight.

As the week comes to an end sunny skies and tops of around 22C will give way to some showers on the weekend. In Ipswich, in the west, a low of 4C is forecast early Thursday morning.

Townsville will see highs of between 24C-26C for the remainder of the week with sunshine and overnight lows unlikely to get below 10C.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks weather

Young Nana Glen crash victim named

Young Nana Glen crash victim named

NANA Glen residents are in mourning over the loss of a young local in a crash on the weekend.

Shillington lends support to healthy Clarence message

Former Canberra Raiders prop and Queensland State of Origin representative David Shillington will be at The Daily Examiner Shield final night at McKittrick Park tonight.

Queensland Origin star to visit McKittrick Park for DEX Shield.

19 jobs available in the Clarence Valley right now

Construction jobs on the Pacific Highway upgrade are among the positions currently vacant.

These jobs are ready to apply for right now

Your old iPhone is about to be obsolete. Thanks Apple

Your old iPhone is not long for this world...

Local Partners

Grafton's city levee walls set the standard

THIS month marks 50 years of flood protection from Grafton's flood wall , and we're delving into the archives to celebrate.

Cathedral gets divine makeover

Grafton Anglican Parish administrator Roger Millard, Honorary Assistant Priest Reverend Camellia Flanagan and Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis look up at the roof which will part of the work that a Sstate government grant will help restore at the Christchurch Cathedral.

Government heritage program funds restoration

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

10 things to do this weekend

PARTY: Patricia Taber, Lorna Reeves and Robert Reeves get ready for the 125th birthday of the Lawrence Hall.

What's on in the Clarence Valley this weekend

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Auditions open for Wizard of Oz Dorothy role

Do you have what it takes to don the ruby slippers and join the cast of The Wizard of Oz musical?

Producers search for young star to play Dorothy in Wizard of Oz

Coast's very own wonder woman takes on Hollywood

WONDER WOMAN: Buderim woman Erin Bostock played an Amazonian woman in the blockbuster Hollywood film Wonder Woman.

Buderim woman's chance of a lifetime acting in blockbuster film

Is This The Home For You?

16 Maud Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

This is definitely a home that offers more than meets the eye. On a drive by you wouldn't be aware there is a sparkling in-ground pool or a large separate...

New Price Comfortable Retirement Living

13/4 Somerset Place, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Located in the highly sought after "Yamba Village" estate, this modern three bedroom home is perfectly designed for a comfortable, stress-free...

Prime Main Street Shop and Large Residence For Sale

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Macleans popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 2 storey, 3 bedroom, 2...

Superb Coast and Country Living

2 Wentworth Street, Palmers Island 2463

House 5 2 3 Auction

What a spot! Palmers Island has fast become a popular location for those who want to enjoy the best of both worlds, coastal lifestyle with country living. Set just...

Maclean Home with Great Views and Northern Aspect

12 Dunoon Crescent, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $454,000

It's the perfect aspect, and for buyers who place value on aspect, this could be one of the most sought after locations in the centre of Maclean Township. For...

Position and Price

2/5 Telopea Avenue, Yamba 2464

Unit 2 1 1 $255,000

Whether you are an astute investor looking for a rock solid investment, a retiree looking for a quality place to call home or a first home buyer looking for an...

Solid, Brick and Tile Yamba Investment

Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 Reduced to...

Set upon a nice sized 670m2 allotment, this tidy 4 bedroom family home in original condition is an excellent start for a first time owner or investor in the...

Contemporary Design Enhances a Coastal Country Lifestyle

Lot 3 Dianella Drive, Gulmarrad 2463

House 4 2 2 $535,000

In today's world of helter skelter it's more important than ever that your home is your sanctuary. With that in mind an innovative and progressive building company...

Lot 7 Stockmans Rest

7 Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan. $159,000

Currently under contract subject to registration of the plan.

First Time Offered in over 50 Years

7 Church Street, Harwood 2465

House 3 1 2 $395,000

The current owner has lived in this house for over 50 years. They raised a large family, which then grew into a larger extended family and created a life in the...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!