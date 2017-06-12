19°
WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rain expected to continue

Jarrard Potter
| 12th Jun 2017 8:11 AM
Rainfall radar image over Clarence Valley
Rainfall radar image over Clarence Valley

THE wet weather that lashed the Clarence Valley this weekend isn't going to be going anywhere soon, according to the latest forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Another severe weather warning was issued this morning, with residents in the Clarence Valley advised that ongoing heavy showers and possible thunderstorms could cause flash flooding.

According to the BOM, a low pressure trough lies off the New South Wales north coast, bringing widespread showers with local heavy falls along the northern half of the coast and adjacent ranges and is expected to persist for another several days.

A flood watch for minor flooding has been issued for the Orara River, while the downpours could also cause some flash flooding.

Since 9am on Saturday morning, Yamba has received 206.2mm, while Grafton has copped 108.8mm.

Showers are predicted to continue throughout today, and through to at least Sunday.

Tomorrow, the BOM is predicted Yamba could see up to another 70mm, while Grafton could see 30mm.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500. 
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bureau of meteorology clarence weather heavy rain weather warning

