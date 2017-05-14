WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rainfall predicted for Valley

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening for the Clarence Valley.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for this afternoon and tonight, predicted heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.

The weather warning forecasts a trough of low pressure, currently near the New South Wales coast, will interact with an upper trough today, generating a small low pressure system close to the Mid North Coast later today. Heavier rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are possible on parts of the northern coast with this low. The low is forecast to move rapidly away to the east during Monday.

Heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding is possible for parts of the Hunter, Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers districts today, with 24 hour totals above 100mm for Sunday possible for some parts of the catchments in these areas, mostly falling this afternoon and evening.

Parts of the coastal fringe in the aforementioned districts are most susceptible.

Rainfall is expected to ease during Monday as the low moves away to the east.

Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Yamba and Maclean.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.