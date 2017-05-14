19°
News

WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rainfall predicted for Valley

Jarrard Potter
| 14th May 2017 10:20 AM
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening for the Clarence Valley.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening for the Clarence Valley.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for this afternoon and tonight, predicted heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.

The weather warning forecasts a trough of low pressure, currently near the New South Wales coast, will interact with an upper trough today, generating a small low pressure system close to the Mid North Coast later today. Heavier rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are possible on parts of the northern coast with this low. The low is forecast to move rapidly away to the east during Monday.

Heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding is possible for parts of the Hunter, Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers districts today, with 24 hour totals above 100mm for Sunday possible for some parts of the catchments in these areas, mostly falling this afternoon and evening.

Parts of the coastal fringe in the aforementioned districts are most susceptible.

Rainfall is expected to ease during Monday as the low moves away to the east.

Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Yamba and Maclean.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500. 

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology heavy rainfall severe weather warning

WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rainfall predicted for Valley

WEATHER WARNING: Heavy rainfall predicted for Valley

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the Clarence Valley today, forecasting heavy rains later today

VALLEY ROUNDUP: Community news for week May 14

Fun at the Grafton guides biggest morning tea held at See Park.

News from our community

Showground barn offers a glimpse into the past

Helen Pye and Bronwyn Stringer with Silk Art at the Antiques and Collectables Fair at the Grafton Showground Barn.

Grafton antique fair offers a look into history

Uke Hop draws a huge crowd

SING-A-LONG: About 200 people turned up to enjoy a day playing their instruments at the first ever Uke Hop at the South Grafton Ex-Services Club. BELOW: The Grafton Ukette's make up the front row of the Uke Hop sing-a-long.

Uke Hop draws a huge crowd

Local Partners

The historic and Wild Australia exhibition

Stunning photographs of a travelling Aboriginal troupe now on display at the regional gallery

VALLEY ROUNDUP: Community news for week May 14

Fun at the Grafton guides biggest morning tea held at See Park.

News from our community

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

11 events not to be missed in the Clarence

Ross Coghill during the running of the maiden and novice combined drafts at the Big River Campdraft on Friday afternoon. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

"Aussie" Eurovision flasher was Ukrainian prankster

UPDATE: The flasher draped in an Australian flag has turned out to be Ukranian media personality Vitalii Sediuk.

Eurovision 2017: Isaiah Firebrace hits the final in Ukraine

Isaiah Firebrace from Australia performs the song "Don't Come Easy" during rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest, in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, May 12, 2017. The final of The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will be held on May 13.

Isaiah Firebrace delivered a solid performance at Eurovision

Terri Irwin addresses those Russell Crowe romance rumours

Bindi Irwin celebrates her 18th birthday with family, friends and animals at Australia Zoo.Bindi gets a hug from her mum Terri.

Irwin called the Oscar winner a “dear friend”

What's on the small screen this week

Isaiah Firebrace will perform in the Eurovision grand final this morning.

ISAIAH in the Eurovision grand final and The Voice teams fill up.

Hollywood fearing worst US summer in a decade

Captain Jack Sparrow

Hollywood is bracing for one of their worst peak seasons in years

New-found fame for the girl with a Voice

SHOOTING FOR THE STARS: Rachael Noakes at work in Grafton reflects on her Voice journey so far.

Grafton singer reflects The Voice journey so far

TV Insider: My visit to the MasterChef mansion

The MasterChef contestants take their table tennis very seriously.

The mini-mansion is more than just a place to sleep.

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Ticks All The Boxes

20 Halcyon Drive, Waterview Heights 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This property's location is a huge selling point. Being only 10 minutes drive to Grafton's CBD this may very well be the perfect opportunity for buyers in our...

Executive Living In Sought After Location

16 Daniels Close, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 3 AUCTION

Daniels Close is renowned for high quality homes and its peaceful location. This stunning GJ Gardner home is no exception! Constructed in late 2013 this stunning...

&quot;Don&#39;t be a Slave to Rent&quot;

26 Peppermint Place, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

A terrific purchase for the first home buyers wishing to escape the rental treadmill. All ready for a new owner to walk straight into and not spend a cent. Just...

Sure To Impress - Don&#39;t Delay

Cnr Bligh and Beatson Street, South Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $ 227,000

Located on a corner block in South Grafton's CBD and just walking distance to local schools, this property has something unique to offer. The home has the...

When Size Matters...

80 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 6 3 4 $ 480,000

Positioned on the corner of Clarence and Powell this versatile property is sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors alike. Owner built and well-planned...

Vendors Say SELL!

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

Start Your Property Portfolio today!

25 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Situated high and dry on the South Grafton Hill you will find 25 Moorhead Drive. This three bedroom, one bathroom home with single lock up garage, is perfect to...

Comfortable Retirement Living

13/4 Somerset Place, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $399000

Located in the highly sought after "Yamba Village" estate, this modern three bedroom home is perfectly designed for a comfortable, stress-free...

Can&#39;t Fight This Feeling

5 Buccaneers Court, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 4 $550,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, your last home, or anything in between, this is a property that is sure to appeal in every way. Presented to absolute...

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

A little slice of Bali on the northern beaches

RESORT LIVING: This Corindi Beach home takes inspiration from Bali.

An Asian-inspired house is causing quite a stir on the Coffs Coast.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!