WEATHER WARNING: More rain, dangerous surf conditions

The NSW North Coast has copped a lashing of wet weather over the past week, and with a low pressure system still persisting off the coast more rain is expected for the coming days.

However, while widespread showers are forecast to continue today and tomorrow, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said conditions should begin to improve early next week.

Mr Majchrowski said a broad trough of low pressure is currently sitting off the northern NSW coast, while a high pressure system sits over the southern Tasman Sea which is bringing persistent rain to the northern half of the coast.

"At the moment we have a complex low pressure system that has developed within that trough sitting off the coast of northern NSW, and that has brought a range of impacts, particularly heavy rainfall throughout parts of the Mid North Coast as well as hazardous surf conditions along much of the NSW coastline," he said.

"A lot of the weather is due to the low pressure system that is just sitting to the northwest of Lord Howe Island.

"The heaviest falls we've seen overnight and yesterday afternoon were on the Mid North Coast, with Red Oak receiving 72mm and Port Macquarie Dam receiving 65mm."

Mr Majchrowski said while the forecast for the Northern Rivers does include continued showers, they should not lead to further flood activity.

This weekend the BOM issued final flood watch warnings for the Orara, Wilsons, Bellinger and Richmond rivers.

"At the moment there area number of minor flood warnings in place however hopefully we should see conditions ease throughout today and into tomorrow," he said.

"Through northern NSW those hazardous conditions will persist throughout today and tomorrow, and the rainfall should ease from today as well.

"Today we can expect showers in the east, most likely about the central and northern coasts and adjacent ranges. There is the chance of a thunderstorm across the southern inland and about the ranges and east. Showers or storms, possibly heavy, are expected about the Mid North Coast."

Mr Majchrowski said hazardous surf warnings had been issued today for the Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast.

"People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas," he said.

"Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Some areas subjected to heavy rainfall may be at risk of flash flooding, and the public is advised to stay up with the latest weather warnings.